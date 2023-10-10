The Bank of England has called for money market funds (MMFs) to increase their holdings of liquid assets in order to better withstand market volatility. The move comes after the sector experienced a “dash for cash” during the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted its vulnerability to shocks.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has urged the 250 billion pound sterling MMF sector, which is commonly used by companies for short-term funding and overnight cash storage, to enhance its resilience. In a statement, the FPC stated that holding “significantly more liquid assets than currently required is likely to be the most effective way to increase MMF resilience and so reduce risks to financial stability.”

MMFs are investment vehicles that pool funds from multiple investors to invest in short-term, low-risk securities such as Treasury bills and commercial paper. They provide investors with a convenient way to access short-term funding, while also offering the potential for higher returns compared to traditional bank accounts.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of MMFs to sudden withdrawals during times of market stress. As financial markets became increasingly volatile, investors rushed to withdraw their funds from MMFs, leading to liquidity issues and the possibility of widespread financial instability.

The FPC’s call for increased liquid asset holdings aims to address this vulnerability. By holding more liquid assets, such as cash or highly liquid securities, MMFs will be better equipped to meet sudden redemption requests and navigate through periods of market turmoil.

The FPC’s recommendation aligns with international efforts to strengthen the resilience of MMFs. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has also proposed reforms to enhance the stability and transparency of the sector.

The Bank of England’s move has been welcomed by industry experts, who recognize the importance of ensuring the stability of MMFs. However, some critics argue that increasing liquid asset requirements could lead to lower returns for investors, as funds are diverted towards more liquid and lower-yielding assets.

It remains to be seen how MMFs will respond to the BoE’s call for greater resilience. As the sector plays a crucial role in facilitating short-term funding for businesses, it is essential for the stability and functioning of the financial system that MMFs are able to withstand market shocks and maintain liquidity.

In conclusion, the Bank of England has urged money market funds to increase their holdings of liquid assets to enhance resilience and reduce the risk of financial instability. The move follows the sector’s vulnerability to the “dash for cash” during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the recommendation is aimed at ensuring the stability of MMFs, it may also impact returns for investors. The response of the sector to this call for resilience will be crucial in maintaining the smooth functioning of the financial system.

