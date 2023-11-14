Bank of England Chief Economist, Huw Pill, has expressed concern over the latest labour market data, which shows a weakening of pay growth in the UK. Speaking at the Bristol Festival of Economics 2023, Pill stated that pay growth had slowed to 7.7%, but remained at a level that was too high to be consistent with the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

Pill acknowledged that pay growth had remained strong over the summer, but emphasized that such high rates were not sustainable for achieving the inflation target. The Bank of England, along with a consensus of economists polled by Reuters, is predicting a sharp fall in inflation for October. The data, set to be published on Wednesday, is expected to show a decrease to 4.8% from September’s rate of 6.7%.

Despite the anticipated fall, Pill emphasized that an inflation rate of 5% would still be too high. He reiterated that while the Bank of England does not necessarily need to raise interest rates further to combat inflation, it is prepared to do so if necessary.

The concern over pay growth and inflation comes as the UK continues to grapple with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to disruptions in the labour market, causing fluctuations in wages and inflation rates. The Bank of England has been closely monitoring these developments as it seeks to maintain price stability and support economic recovery.

Higher inflation rates can erode the purchasing power of wages and erode the value of savings. The Bank of England’s 2% inflation target is aimed at ensuring price stability and providing economic stability for households and businesses.

The remarks by Pill highlight the central bank’s cautious approach to managing inflationary pressures. While the Bank of England acknowledges the recent slowdown in pay growth, it remains vigilant about the possibility of inflationary pressures persisting.

As the UK economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, the Bank of England will likely continue to closely monitor inflation data and assess the need for further policy measures. The central bank’s decision on interest rates and other monetary policies will play a crucial role in determining the trajectory of the UK economy in the coming months.

The Bank of England’s commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target underscores its role in maintaining stability and fostering confidence in the economy. The upcoming inflation data will provide further insight into the state of the UK’s economic recovery and the challenges that lie ahead.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )