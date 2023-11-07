The Bank of England (BoE) may not cut interest rates from their current 15-year high until the middle of next year, according to the BoE’s Chief Economist Huw Pill. Speaking during an online presentation organized by the BoE, Pill stated that the pricing in financial markets, which currently indicates a first rate cut in August 2024, “doesn’t seem totally unreasonable.” However, he also noted that it is unlikely that nothing will change over that nine-month period.

Last week, the BoE held its benchmark rate at a 15-year high of 5.25% and stated that it was not considering a cut as it continued to focus on curbing inflation. In September, inflation stood at 6.7%, lower than the peak of 11.1% in October 2022 but still more than three times the BoE’s target of 2%.

Pill emphasized that the central bank would continue to guard against the risk of inflation remaining too high. However, he also warned of the dangers of maintaining a restrictive policy for too long, as it could trigger a recession or an excessive slowdown in the economy.

The BoE’s latest forecasts predict that Britain’s economy is likely to stagnate over the next two years and grow by less than 1% in 2026. Many analysts believe that the economy is already on the verge of a recession.

Pill acknowledged that slowing the economy to tackle inflation is a challenging task and assured that the Monetary Policy Committee is “very aware” of the impact its decisions have on people with lower incomes.

The Bank of England’s cautious approach to interest rate cuts reflects its commitment to tackling inflation, which remains above the target rate. The central bank is concerned about the potential risks of triggering a recession but is also mindful of the impact on individuals with lower incomes. The decision to maintain the current interest rate comes amidst concerns about the state of the British economy, with predictions of sluggish growth in the coming years.

The market’s expectations of a rate cut in August 2024 align with Pill’s view, suggesting that the current pricing in financial markets is not unfounded. However, Pill also recognized that unforeseen changes could occur in the economy over the next nine months, potentially altering the outlook for interest rates.

The BoE’s decision to hold rates steady may have disappointed those hoping for a rate cut. However, it is evident that the central bank is taking a cautious approach, weighing the risks of inflation and the potential impact on the broader economy.

In the coming months, market participants and economists will closely monitor economic indicators and updates from the Bank of England to gauge the timing and extent of any future rate cuts. The focus will be on how the central bank manages inflation while avoiding any adverse effects on the economy.

