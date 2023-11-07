British government bond yields have reached their lowest levels in almost five months following comments from Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill suggesting the possibility of interest rate cuts next year. Two-year and five-year gilt yields dropped significantly on Tuesday, reflecting expectations of lower interest rates. The two-year gilt yield fell to 4.605%, its lowest since June 12, while the five-year gilt yield reached its lowest since June 9 at 4.224%. The yield premium of two-year gilts over German government bonds also decreased to its smallest since September 27.

Pill’s comments on Monday indicated that rate futures pricing in a cut for August 2024 “doesn’t seem totally unreasonable” to him. However, the Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25% and stated that it is too early to consider rate cuts. The bank’s forecast for 2024 predicts zero growth, with inflation not expected to reach its 2% target until late 2025. Prior to Pill’s comments, interest rate futures had partially priced in a quarter-point cut for August 2024. However, on Tuesday, futures were pricing in 30 bps of rate cuts by August and 18 bps by June, implying a greater than 50% chance of a rate cut by the Bank of England’s June 20 rate meeting.

Mohit Kumar, chief economist at Jefferies, noted that Pill’s comments have opened the door for discussions about rate cuts, describing it as the first time a major central bank has started talking about cuts. However, Pill also emphasized that his remarks were dependent on the economy developing as the Bank of England had forecasted.

In addition to the bond market movements, economic data released on Tuesday provided a mixed picture. Halifax reported a rise in house prices after six months of decline, while the British Retail Consortium and Barclays both reported that consumer spending is under pressure from high inflation.

Overall, these developments suggest a shift in market expectations towards possible interest rate cuts next year. The Bank of England, however, has maintained its stance on keeping rates unchanged for now, maintaining that it is too early to consider rate cuts. The economic data released further adds to the complex picture of the UK economy, with a rise in house prices but pressure on consumer spending due to inflation. The market will be closely watching for any further indications from the Bank of England regarding its future monetary policy decisions.

More detail via Daily Mail Online here… ( Image via Daily Mail Online )