Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s insistence that it is “much too early to be thinking about rate cuts” is being challenged by financial markets. Traders now anticipate up to three quarter-point cuts from the Bank of England (BOE) by the end of 2024, reducing the benchmark rate to 4.5%. This contrasts sharply with Bailey’s repeated message in multiple interviews and a press conference following the decision. He wants markets to expect the BOE to maintain a higher-for-longer strategy on rates to tackle inflation, which remains more than triple the BOE’s 2% target.

However, investors increasingly believe that rates will be significantly reduced in the second half of 2024 due to concerns that the UK economy will struggle under the weight of rates at their highest level in 15 years. While wages are increasing at nearly a record rate, unemployment is rising, the housing market has almost come to a standstill, and surveys indicate that a recession is already underway.

“The reluctance to push UK yields higher has suggested greater nervousness about the outlook for the UK economy,” said Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investor.

Following the BOE’s recent decision, markets have fully priced in two quarter-point reductions starting in August, with the possibility of a third later in 2024, according to swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. This is a significant change from just two weeks ago, when only one cut was priced in.

The BOE’s latest economic forecasts also assume a rate cut. When officials formulated their forecasts last week, they incorporated market expectations of one rate cut to 5% by the end of 2024.

The market repriced in response, resulting in UK bonds leading a global bond rally. At one point, the yield on 10-year gilts fell as much as 18 basis points to a three-week low.

This shift by the BOE brings it in line with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. “The global monetary policy tightening cycle looks done now,” said Henry Cook, senior economist at MUFG.

Alongside its rate decision, the BOE downgraded its growth forecast. GDP is now projected to be “broadly flat,” with zero growth expected in 2024, down from the previous estimate of 0.5% expansion. A meager 0.25% gain is forecast for 2025.

Unemployment is also expected to rise from 4.3% to 5% next year, while living standards will stagnate, with post-tax household income increasing by just 0.25% in 2024. Given this grim outlook, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is obliged to call an election by January 2025.

Bailey acknowledged that much of the economic downturn is a result of the BOE’s actions, rather than energy or food prices. “This forecast reflects the fact that policy is restrictive, and we do see the evidence to support that,” he stated. However, the central bank believes that only half of the full impact of the rate rises has been felt in the economy thus far.

Bailey also took credit for the decline in inflation thus far. Inflation has dropped from last year’s peak of 11.1% to 6.7%, and it is expected to fall below 5% when October figures are released later this month. Nevertheless, inflation is still significantly above the 2% target, indicating that there is “absolutely no reason for complacency,” according to Bailey.

Currently, the debate within the BOE centers around whether to raise rates further. Bailey stated that there was no discussion this month about a rate cut due to lingering upside risks for inflation, particularly if conflicts in the Middle East cause energy prices to surge.

Officials have also revised their estimate for the economy’s supply capacity, reflecting a reduced workforce that has contributed to soaring wages. This judgment, according to Nomura economists, is among the most important factors in the forecast and helps explain why the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee has not yet embraced market views regarding rate cuts.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 for no change this month, with all three dissenters advocating for an increase to 5.5%. Officials have strengthened their guidance to emphasize that there will be no easing until inflation is closer to target.

“Policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time,” the minutes stated. Nomura believes that the new language is intended to “push back against market pricing for early cuts.”

Bailey also refuted this interpretation. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he said, “If the market has taken from what we have published today a view that we are leaning towards more cuts then I’m afraid I will lean against that.”

The BOE’s shift in stance has significant implications for the UK economy, financial markets, and households alike. The anticipation of rate cuts reflects concerns about the fragility of the economy and its ability to withstand the impact of higher rates. As the debate within the BOE continues, the decision-makers face

