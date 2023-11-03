The Bank of England (BoE) has decided to maintain interest rates at a 15-year peak in an effort to combat the highest inflation among the world’s major economies. Despite publishing forecasts that show the British economy on the brink of a recession and stagnation in the coming years, the BoE has chosen to keep the Bank Rate at 5.25% for the second consecutive meeting. The central bank has emphasized that borrowing costs will remain high, even though only half of the impact of previous rate hikes has been felt in the economy thus far.

In a 6-3 vote, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hold the benchmark rate, a decision in line with economists’ expectations. The BoE stated that monetary policy is likely to remain restrictive for an extended period of time and that further tightening would be necessary in the face of persistent inflationary pressure. Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that the recent decline in inflation and the weaker economic outlook should not be seen as an indication of imminent rate cuts. Instead, Bailey suggested that another rate hike could be a more plausible option, stressing the need for inflation to continue falling towards the 2% target.

The BoE’s decision to maintain rates mirrors recent moves by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, both of which are awaiting the effects of their rate hikes on curbing inflation. Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, described the BoE’s decision as a “hawkish hold,” predicting that the bank may consider easing policy towards the end of next year. Policymakers are closely monitoring the Middle East conflict’s potential impact on inflation, as it could drive up oil and gas prices.

While inflation in the UK has decreased from 11.1% over a year ago to 6.7% in the most recent data, it still remains over three times the BoE’s 2% target. The central bank now anticipates that the UK economy stagnated in the July-September period and projects a mere 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the BoE forecasts zero growth for 2024 and a modest expansion of just 0.25% in 2025. Despite this, inflation is predicted to return to 2% at the end of 2025, approximately six months later than previously estimated.

Investors believe that the BoE has concluded its series of rate hikes due to the risk of a recession. Prior to the announcement, market expectations suggested that interest rates would remain unchanged until August next year, when they may start to decrease. The BoE’s forecasts align with these expectations, indicating that inflation will reach the 2% target in two years’ time based on the market’s pricing for Bank Rate.

The BoE anticipates a slowdown in the economy and the waning impact of last year’s gas price surge, which will likely prompt a decline in inflation. It is projected to drop to 4.8% in October, nearly two full points lower than in September. However, the central bank remains cautious about strong wage growth, which could potentially fuel inflation. The BoE expressed concerns about labor market data, noting increasing uncertainties due to low survey response rates. The bank expects weaker job growth than previously thought but also predicts a cooling off of wage growth.

One positive detail in the BoE’s assessment is its prediction of 4.6% inflation in the fourth quarter of 2023. This forecast aligns with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to voters to achieve price growth this year ahead of the anticipated national election in 2024.

Overall, the BoE’s decision to maintain interest rates reflects its determination to address inflationary pressures, despite concerns about the economy’s performance. The bank’s focus on long-term inflation targets suggests that rate cuts are not currently on the table, with another rate hike being a more likely possibility. As the UK navigates these economic challenges, policymakers continue to monitor global factors, such as the Middle East conflict, that could have implications for inflation.

More detail via Yahoo Sports here… ( Image via Yahoo Sports )