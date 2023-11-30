Bank of England interest rate-setter Megan Greene has stated that interest rates may need to remain high for a prolonged period due to concerns about persistent inflation. While some data suggests a downturn in the economy, Greene is more worried about the possibility of inflation remaining high.

In a speech given at Leeds University on Thursday, Greene acknowledged the increasing risk that higher borrowing costs could worsen the economic weakness. This makes the Bank of England’s decisions on borrowing costs “more finely balanced.”

However, Greene also noted that the data on output remains mixed. Despite this, she continues to prioritize concerns about inflation persistence. Her voting history shows that she has consistently supported raising rates at the last two meetings of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee. However, the majority of her colleagues decided to keep rates at a 15-year high after a series of consecutive increases between December 2021 and August of this year.

During her speech, Greene expressed her belief that the labor market may be generating more inflationary pressure than in the past. Additionally, she suggested that the real neutral interest rate, which neither stimulates nor restricts the economy, might also be higher.

“These shifts… suggest policy may have to be restrictive for an extended period of time in order to return inflation to 2% over the medium-term,” Greene explained.

The Bank of England’s decision on interest rates has significant implications for the UK economy and its citizens. Higher interest rates can impact borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, potentially slowing down economic growth. On the other hand, keeping rates high can help control inflation, which is crucial for maintaining the stability of prices and the overall economy.

It is important to note that Greene’s views are just one part of the decision-making process within the Bank of England. The Monetary Policy Committee consists of nine members who assess various economic factors before making a collective decision on interest rates.

The Bank of England aims to achieve an inflation target of 2% over the medium term. This means that the central bank adjusts interest rates in response to changes in economic conditions and inflationary pressures. The decision to keep rates high for an extended period reflects the bank’s commitment to controlling inflation and maintaining price stability.

As the UK general public, it is crucial to stay informed about economic developments and understand the factors influencing interest rates. The Bank of England’s decisions affect the cost of borrowing, the value of savings, and overall economic conditions. By considering diverse perspectives, such as Megan Greene’s, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges and considerations faced by the central bank.

It is worth noting that economic conditions can change rapidly, and the Bank of England regularly reviews its monetary policy stance. The ongoing monitoring of economic data and the assessment of inflationary pressures will continue to inform the bank’s decisions on interest rates in the future. As members of the public, it is important to stay informed and be aware of the potential impact these decisions can have on our personal finances and the broader economy.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )