The yen weakened on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) made a small move towards ending years of monetary stimulus, disappointing some investors who were hoping for a larger action. As a result, the euro rose ahead of regional inflation data.

During its two-day policy meeting, the BOJ stated that it would maintain the 10-year government bond yield around 0% under its yield curve control (YCC) policy. However, the central bank redefined 1.0% as a “loose upper bound” rather than a strict cap. In addition, the BOJ removed the pledge to defend the level with unlimited bond purchases.

While some analysts viewed this as the BOJ effectively abandoning its controversial YCC regime, the yen still slid 0.9% to 150.37, inching closer to a one-year low of 150.78 reached last week. On the other hand, the euro surged by 1.2% against the Japanese currency, reaching a 15-year high of 160 yen.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, explained that the removal of the strict cap meant that the BOJ was allowing Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to rise above 1%. He stated, “To some extent, this is as good as quietly allowing YCC to fade in the background.”

In other currency news, the euro rose 0.26% to $1.0643 ahead of the release of euro zone inflation data later in the day. After experiencing two consecutive months of losses, the single currency appeared poised to reverse the trend with a 0.66% gain for the month of October.

Economists predict a decrease in price pressure in the Eurozone, following reports on Monday that showed a notable easing of inflation in Germany in October and Spain’s 12-month inflation remaining steady at 3.5% since September.

Michael Pfister, an FX Analyst at Commerzbank, noted that while the inflation rate may not be of great interest to the foreign exchange (FX) market, volatile energy and food prices play a crucial role. He stated, “Therefore, rapid rate cuts are unlikely to be discussed by the European Central Bank in the near future.”

The US dollar slightly weakened, with the dollar index down 0.08% at 106.07. Despite this, analysts believe that the dollar remains supported by the possibility of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, highlighting the resilience of the US economy.

Thierry Wizman, Macquarie’s global FX and interest rates strategist, expressed that the Federal Reserve can still maintain a hawkish outlook by emphasizing the “high for long” narrative. The Fed is expected to announce its rate decision on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the British pound remained flat at $1.2174. Market participants are waiting for the Bank of England’s interest rate decision later in the week. Expectations are that the central bank will maintain its current stance.

Overall, the BOJ’s recent move to adjust its YCC policy had a limited effect on the yen, leading to a weakened currency. Meanwhile, the euro experienced gains ahead of euro zone inflation data. The US dollar remained relatively stable, supported by the prospects of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Finally, the British pound remained unchanged, with the upcoming Bank of England interest rate decision on the horizon.

More detail via Yahoo! Finance here… ( Image via Yahoo! Finance )