British workers saw a 7.8% increase in average earnings, excluding bonuses, during the three months leading up to the end of August, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. This figure aligns with the predictions made by economists surveyed by Reuters, who have been closely monitoring wage growth as the Bank of England considers whether to resume raising interest rates.

Although this growth in wages represents a slight slowdown from the upwardly revised rate of 7.9% recorded in the previous three-month period ending in July, it still marks the highest rate of pay growth since records began in 2001.

Following the release of this data, the value of the pound against the US dollar remained relatively steady.

When taking into account one-off bonuses, total pay saw an even greater increase of 8.1% in the three months leading up to August compared to the same period a year earlier. However, it is important to note that the actual increase in real-terms pay was significantly smaller due to a consumer price inflation rate of 6.7% in August.

This news comes amidst ongoing debates and concerns regarding the impact of rising inflation on household finances. While wage growth has outpaced inflation, the increase in prices is still putting pressure on households’ purchasing power.

The ONS data also revealed other noteworthy trends. The number of people in employment increased by 209,000 over the same three-month period, reaching a record high of 32.1 million. This indicates a strong job market, which may contribute to increased competition for workers and potentially push wages higher.

When considering these statistics, it is important to acknowledge the broader economic context. The UK has experienced steady economic growth in recent years, and the employment rate is currently at its highest since records began in 1971. The consistent employment growth, coupled with rising wages, indicates a positive outlook for the UK job market as well as individual households.

The news of wage growth will likely be welcomed by workers across the country, as it signifies an improvement in their financial wellbeing. However, concerns about the impact of inflation and the possibility of interest rate hikes still linger. With inflation expected to remain high in the coming months, there may be continued pressure on households’ budgets.

As the Bank of England closely monitors wage growth as part of its decision-making process regarding interest rates, these latest figures may play a role in shaping future monetary policy. For now, workers in the UK can take some comfort in the news of wage growth, but it remains to be seen how sustainable and impactful this trend will be in the long term.

