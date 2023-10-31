British Business Confidence Grows in October, Boosting Hiring and Prices

British business confidence has rebounded in October following a drop in September, with company bosses now planning to increase prices and hiring, according to a survey by Lloyds Bank. The findings of the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, which surveys approximately 1,200 companies across the economy, are often considered in the Bank of England’s (BoE) quarterly reports on the economy and will feature in this week’s interest rate discussions.

The survey revealed that business confidence rose to its second-highest level of 2023, reaching 39%, up from 36% in September. However, the data also showed that firms are still cautious in protecting their profit margins due to concerns such as the possibility of high interest rates, pressures to increase wages, and the potential for higher energy prices this winter.

Pricing expectations have increased for the third consecutive month, reaching a new high for 2023. Approximately 62% of firms surveyed are planning to raise their prices, while only 3% intend to reduce them. Moreover, the survey indicated that 48% of companies are expecting to increase their staffing levels, marking a three-point rise compared to the previous month. Only 16% of surveyed firms planned to implement job cuts. Additionally, expectations for pay increases remained high.

The Lloyds Bank survey was conducted between October 2nd and October 16th, providing an up-to-date snapshot of business sentiment in the UK. These results come ahead of the BoE’s interest rate decision on Thursday, which is expected to be the second consecutive meeting wherein rates remain unchanged. The central bank’s recent decisions reflect a shift from 14 consecutive interest rate increases undertaken to combat high inflation.

The positive outlook revealed in the survey suggests that businesses in the UK are regaining confidence despite ongoing challenges. The rise in hiring intentions and planned price increases may indicate that firms are optimistic about economic recovery and future demand. However, concerns regarding potential interest rate hikes, wages, and energy prices continue to influence business strategies.

The BoE’s assessment of the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer survey results will be crucial in shaping its monetary policy decisions. As the UK economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, these insights provide valuable context for policymakers to determine the appropriate course of action.

Overall, the survey findings highlight the delicate balance between optimism and caution within the UK business community. It is expected that the BoE will closely consider these results when making decisions that will impact the nation’s economic trajectory.

Reporting by William Schomberg, Edited by David Milliken

