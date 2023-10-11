British Job Vacancies Decline for the First Time in Over Two Years, Recruiters Say

Job vacancies in the UK dropped for the first time in more than two and a half years in September, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC). The organization also reported a continued reduction in hiring, signaling a possible cooling in the country’s labor market.

Nevertheless, REC suggests that the slowdown may be reaching its bottom. This development will be taken into consideration by the Bank of England when determining the need for further interest rate increases in order to combat inflation pressures.

The decrease in job vacancies marks the first decline in demand for staff since February 2021. However, the fall was marginal and primarily affected the public sector.

Similarly, the hiring of permanent staff continued its year-long decline but was less severe than the sharp drop observed in August and smaller than the fall in July.

On the other hand, spending on temporary workers experienced growth after a decline in August, which was the first since July 2020.

The Bank of England relies on data from the REC to gauge broader measures of wage growth. Last month, the central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged after 14 consecutive increases, as it identified signs of a weakening labor market.

REC reported that starting salaries witnessed the smallest increase in two and a half years, and there were reports of budgetary strains for companies.

However, REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry suggests that the latest figures indicate the potential for a recovery in hiring. He said, “This feels like a market that is finding the bottom of a year-long slowdown. And the relative buoyancy of the private sector is likely to be driving this more positive outlook. While vacancies are now dropping, they remain robust in the private sector compared to the public.”

Carberry also noted that industries such as hospitality, engineering, logistics, and healthcare continued to demonstrate strong demand for staff.

The REC’s findings provide valuable insights into the state of the UK’s labor market and will be taken into account by policymakers and economists alike.

