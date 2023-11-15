Sterling Slips as UK Inflation Cools, Fueling Rate Cut Expectations

Sterling eased on Wednesday after data released by the Office for National Statistics showed that British inflation cooled more than expected in October. The news reinforced expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates by the middle of next year. The British consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.6% in the 12 months to October, compared to September’s 6.7% increase. This reading was the lowest in two years and below the forecasted 4.8%.

Following the release of the data, the pound fell 0.2% against the US dollar to $1.2471. The euro, on the other hand, rose 0.1% against the pound at 87.135 pence. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, also rose less than expected, increasing by 5.7% compared to September’s 6.1%, and below the estimated 5.8%.

Richard Garland, chief investment strategist at Omnis Investments, stated that the fall in CPI was expected due to year-on-year effects and falling energy prices. He sees this as good news, confirming the downward trend in inflation. Garland also mentioned that the Bank of England is likely to begin cutting rates in late 2024, depending on the strength of the labor market and the economy.

Inflation in the UK has been on a downward trajectory since reaching a four-decade high of 11% in October last year. However, it has proven to be more stubborn in Britain than in other countries and remains well above the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. The government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation by the end of 2023, without specifying a specific target.

The finance ministry announced on Wednesday that it had met its goal of halving inflation, stating, “In January we said we’d halve inflation. Today we’ve done that – inflation is now 4.6%,” on the social media platform X.

The previous day, the pound reached a two-month high following US data showing the smallest annual increase in underlying consumer inflation in two years. This data further supports the belief that the US Federal Reserve has likely finished raising interest rates. Money markets indicate that traders believe there is a good chance the Bank of England could start cutting rates by May next year.

However, BoE chief economist Huw Pill commented on Tuesday that even if inflation falls to just under 5%, it would still be “much too high.” The Bank of England wants to emphasize that it is not close to cutting interest rates from their 15-year high, even as the economy remains stagnant, nearing a recession.

