The British pound is showing signs of strength against a weakening US dollar, but remains on track for its third consecutive monthly drop. Traders are eagerly awaiting the Bank of England’s policy announcement on Thursday, with expectations that interest rates will remain unchanged at 5.25%. Despite facing an inflation rate that is more than three times higher than its target, the central bank is likely to refrain from making any policy changes at this meeting. The British Retail Consortium has reported a drop in annual shop price inflation to 5.2% from 6.2% in September, further supporting the view that the BoE will maintain the status quo.

Dane Cekov, senior macro and FX strategist at Nordea, stated that he does not expect the Bank of England to raise rates this time around. Money market traders also believe that the BoE has finished with rate increases in this tightening cycle, with rate cuts expected towards the end of next year. A Reuters survey of economists found that most experts share this sentiment, predicting that the Bank Rate will remain at 5.25% later this week.

As of 1126 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2190, but is still set for a third consecutive monthly loss. Against the euro, the sterling was last trading at 87.48 pence, down around 0.3% for the day. However, against the yen, the pound experienced a significant daily gain of 1.4%, the largest since July. This surge was triggered by the Bank of Japan’s decision to make only a minor adjustment to its yield curve control policy, causing the yen to plummet.

This move by the Bank of Japan has put markets on alert for potential intervention in the yen, which could have wider implications for other currencies. Cekov commented that the only factor preventing the yen from weakening further is the threat of intervention from authorities. He believes that it will be interesting to see how willing the Japanese government is to protect the yen as markets continue to test its resolve.

In other currency news, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the pound and yen, was down 0.2% at 105.95, near its 11-month high of 107.34 reached earlier this month.

Overall, the British pound is showing signs of strength against the dollar, but remains on track for a monthly loss. The Bank of England’s policy announcement on Thursday is eagerly anticipated, with expectations that interest rates will remain unchanged. The recent decision by the Bank of Japan has caused the pound to surge against the yen, and investors are now closely watching for potential intervention in the Japanese currency.

