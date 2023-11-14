Climate Change Impact on Inflation Relevant to Central Banks, says Bank of England Official

Climate change and the different approaches taken by countries to combat it are directly affecting inflation, according to Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann. In a speech published by the central bank, Mann highlighted the research that points to increased inflation, persistence, and volatility associated with climate shocks, policies, and spillovers.

This observation by Mann, who was among the minority of three Monetary Policy Committee members who voted for an increase in the BoE’s main interest rate to 5.5% from 5.25% this month, underlines the growing recognition of the economic implications of climate change.

The impact of climate change on inflation is a topic of increasing concern for central banks worldwide. The BoE is not alone in acknowledging the need to consider climate-related risks when making monetary policy decisions. Other central banks, including the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, have also begun to factor in climate change considerations.

Mann’s speech comes at a time when the global community is grappling with the urgent need to address climate change. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), held in Glasgow earlier this month, witnessed leaders from around the world coming together to discuss ways to limit global warming and achieve net-zero emissions.

Climate change-related events, such as extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, and policy responses like carbon pricing and emissions regulations, have far-reaching economic consequences. These events can disrupt supply chains, lead to increased production costs, and impact the availability and affordability of goods and services. As a result, inflation rates can be affected, affecting the cost of living for individuals and households.

Mann’s comments emphasize the critical role central banks play in safeguarding economic stability and managing inflation. By recognizing the implications of climate change on inflation, central banks can better anticipate and respond to these challenges. This aligns with the BoE’s commitment to promoting sustainable finance and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

While Mann’s call for a rate increase reflects her concerns over rising inflation, it is crucial to note that the BoE’s decision ultimately depends on a broader assessment of economic factors. The central bank carefully considers various indicators, including employment data, GDP growth, and global market trends, to determine appropriate monetary policy actions.

As climate change continues to dominate global discourse, it is clear that its impact extends beyond environmental concerns. The connections between climate change, inflation, and monetary policy highlight the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the challenges posed by a changing climate. Central banks, governments, and international organizations must work together to ensure economic stability while transitioning to a sustainable future.

More detail via Daily Mail Online here… ( Image via Daily Mail Online )