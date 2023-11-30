Traders are increasingly betting on interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe as evidence suggests that inflationary pressures are diminishing. Money markets are now pricing in over 100 basis points of rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) in 2024, and this week the expected timing of their first moves has been brought forward to the first half of the year.

Euro zone inflation, which was expected to remain steady, unexpectedly dropped in November, challenging the ECB’s narrative of stubborn price growth. In the United States, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE price index, eased in October.

Throughout this year, central banks have successfully pushed back against rate cut bets. However, recent market activity suggests that the task could become more challenging if inflation continues to decrease rapidly. Some investors are questioning whether central banks can maintain their mantra of higher rates for longer.

Nate Thooft, the global CIO for the multi-asset solutions team at Manulife Investment Management, commented on the situation, stating, “Is the Fed going to pivot from their hawkish statements that they are adamantly focused on inflation and need to kill it?… I believe the Fed will act rationally and begin to cut rates by the end of next year, but we can’t rule out the scenario that the Fed is not going to cut rates and just let the ramifications of recession do what they do.”

Market expectations reflect these concerns, with a 25 basis point U.S. rate cut now fully priced in for May, compared to a 65% chance earlier this week. Bets for a March cut have also increased, with traders pricing in nearly a 50% chance, compared to 35% earlier this week.

This shift in market sentiment poses a challenge for policymakers as the bond and stock rally triggered by these expectations loosens the financing conditions that they have been trying to tighten by raising rates. U.S. Treasury yields have fallen by more than 50 basis points in November, marking the largest monthly decline in over a decade. Additionally, a Goldman Sachs U.S. financial conditions index has eased by 90 basis points in the last month, reaching its loosest level since early September. The bank has previously shown that a 100-basis point loosening boosts growth by one percentage point in the coming year.

The rapid decline in inflation has led many analysts to believe that central bankers may align more closely with market thinking, as they did in 2021-2022 when investors challenged their view of “transitory” inflation as price pressures surged. Recent comments from Christopher Waller, a hawkish and influential Federal Reserve policymaker, expressing increased confidence that inflation will return to its 2% target, have fueled rate-cut bets.

Huw Pill, the chief economist at the Bank of England, suggested in early November that mid-2024 might be an appropriate time for rate cuts, a view also shared by Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras. Chris Jeffery, the head of rates and inflation strategy at LGIM, noted, “There are now committee members in all three banks willing to talk about rate cuts next year. Previously we’d had a stone wall of: higher for longer Table Mountain, rates need to stay in restrictive territory.”

Some analysts, such as those at Deutsche Bank, are predicting even faster rate cuts than what the markets are currently pricing in. Dario Perkins, the managing director of global macro at TS Lombard, stated, “Central banks will probably pivot quicker than people think, and probably harder, and inflation trends basically give them the opportunity to do that.”

Traders are now fully pricing in a 25 basis point ECB rate cut in April. In late October, they had expected a first cut in July. Thursday’s data revealed that euro zone inflation dropped to 2.4% in November from 2.9% in October, moving closer to the ECB’s 2% target. Simon Harvey, the head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, believes that recent weak data suggests that euro area monetary policy is too tight and has induced a recession. He suggested that the ECB should begin easing policy as soon as April 2024, with risks that a more severe downturn in growth could warrant a rate cut as early as March.

More detail via Investing.com here… ( Image via Investing.com )