The US dollar remained near a two-week low on Thursday as investors awaited US inflation data that would provide insight into the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other major currencies, was relatively unchanged at 105.69. However, it was not far from its lowest level since 25 September at 105.53. Both the euro and yen were steady against the dollar, with the euro at $1.0621 and the yen at 149.13 per dollar.

The US consumer price index data for September, due to be released at 1230 GMT, is expected to show a moderation in inflation last month. A downward surprise in inflation would support the argument that the Federal Reserve has completed its tightening cycle, potentially leading to a decrease in US Treasury yields and the dollar. Conversely, an upward surprise would increase the likelihood of the projected 25 basis point hike by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Market futures are currently pricing in a 26% probability of a 25 basis point increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, and only a 9% chance of a similar increase at the central bank’s next meeting in November. The recent weakness of the dollar can be attributed to declining Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s more cautious stance on future rate rises.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes has slightly decreased to 4.575%. Despite reaching its highest level since 2007 at 4.887% last week, the yield has fallen more than 20 basis points this week.

In addition to US inflation data, investors are also keeping an eye on sluggish British growth figures released on Thursday, which indicated a partial recovery in the economy during August following a sharp decline in July. The pound initially had a limited reaction, but it was down 0.16% against the dollar at $1.2294.

The pound was the best-performing currency among the G10 countries in the first half of the year due to positive economic data and expectations that the Bank of England would raise rates for a longer period compared to other central banks. However, the pound experienced its worst month in a year in September as these factors reversed.

Nick Rees, an FX market analyst at Monex Europe, noted that without an improvement in growth, inflation is likely to continue cooling towards the Bank of England’s target, making a rate hike this year risky given the current economic weakness. Rees also stated that the foreign exchange markets seem to share a similar view.

The US producer price report released on Wednesday, along with the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, added to the uncertainties surrounding the economy. Fed officials highlighted uncertainties related to the economy, oil prices, and financial markets as factors supporting the need for a cautious approach in determining future policy decisions.

The Swiss franc is expected to strengthen for the seventh consecutive session, which would be the longest streak since July 2020. The dollar was last down 0.25% against the Swiss franc at 0.8997.

This article was written by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and edited by Sam Holmes, Jamie Freed, and Emelia Sithole-Matarise.

More detail via Yahoo! Finance here… ( Image via Yahoo! Finance )