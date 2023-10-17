The US dollar remained steady on Tuesday as traders assessed the situation in the Middle East and prepared for upcoming speeches by central bank officials, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Japanese yen, on the other hand, hovered near the important 150 per dollar level, causing investors to be cautious about potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Despite its recent weakening, the yen is still considered a safe haven asset, much like the US dollar and the Swiss franc, and is benefiting from increased demand due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel’s shekel experienced a significant drop on Monday, breaching the key level of four per US dollar for the first time since 2015. This decline was driven by concerns over Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The shekel continued to fluctuate in choppy trading on Tuesday, settling at 4.024 per dollar.

Valentin Marinov, the global head of G10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole CIB, highlighted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elevated global bond yields were the main driving factors in the forex market. The key question for the markets remains the potential for further escalation in these tensions. Marinov also suggested that as long as oil prices remain stable despite geopolitical tensions, it is unlikely that cost-push inflation will accelerate, which would mean that the Federal Reserve might stick to its recent dovish rhetoric and avoid further interest rate hikes.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other major currencies, saw a slight increase of 0.1% to 106.37, following a 0.4% drop on Monday.

Investor attention will be focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to deliver a speech on Thursday. This week is filled with speeches by regional bank heads, and after October 21, Federal Reserve officials will enter a blackout period ahead of the central bank’s meeting on October 31 to November 1.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker emphasized that the central bank should not add new pressure to the economy by raising borrowing costs. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, there is only a 10% chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s November meeting, with a roughly 33% chance of a hike in December.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, suggested that the US dollar is likely to remain within a range for the time being. Factors such as sustained higher interest rates, relative resilience in US economic growth, and concerns about broadening conflicts could provide support for the dollar. However, the recent less-hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve indicates that the central bank may be preparing for an extended pause, which could limit the upside potential for the dollar.

In other currency news, the British pound experienced a dip following a slowdown in the growth of regular pay for British workers and a drop in job vacancies. However, some labor market data, including the unemployment rate, has been delayed until next week.

The New Zealand dollar also fell after data revealed that consumer inflation reached a two-year low, reducing expectations of a further hike in the cash rate by the central bank in November.

The euro saw a slight decline, while the Australian dollar rose slightly after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s October 3 policy meeting showed that the central bank considered raising rates but ultimately decided against it.

Overall, the foreign exchange market remains uncertain as traders closely monitor geopolitical tensions and upcoming central bank speeches for further guidance on the policy outlook.

