Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has been named the UK’s most influential black person by the Powerlist 2024. The annual list, compiled by Powerful Media, celebrates individuals of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage and aims to provide young people with black role models. This year marks the 18th edition of the Powerlist, which continues to highlight the achievements and contributions of the black community.

Enninful’s recognition comes as no surprise, as he has made significant strides in the fashion industry. He is the first black man to hold the top position at British Vogue, a renowned fashion magazine. Earlier this year, Enninful announced his decision to step down as editor-in-chief. His departure will allow him to focus on expanding the brand’s global presence and pursue other projects.

Expressing his gratitude for being named the most influential black person in the UK, Enninful emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals who are breaking boundaries and championing diversity in their respective fields. He believes that this recognition serves as a beacon for others, motivating them to fearlessly push boundaries and embrace true diversity.

Enninful’s journey to success started in Ghana, where he was born. At a young age, he moved to London with his parents and six siblings. His passion for fashion and editorial work led him to be scouted as a teenager while traveling by train. This opportunity opened doors for him, and at the age of 18, he became the fashion director of the British youth culture magazine i-D. This achievement made him the youngest person ever to hold an editor position at a major international fashion publication.

The Powerlist is not limited to the fashion industry but encompasses a wide range of sectors, including business, science, technology, and the arts. Alongside Enninful, other notable figures featured on the 2024 list include Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer of the Bank of England, and Steven Bartlett, a prominent figure from the entertainment industry, known for his role on the TV show Dragon’s Den and his podcast.

The Powerlist also recognizes Lord Woolley of Woodford, a co-founder of Operation Black Vote and the principal at Cambridge University’s Homerton College. Additionally, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf has been acknowledged for her commitment to making a positive impact in society.

This year’s Powerlist serves as a reminder of the immense talent and contributions made by black individuals across various industries. It highlights the importance of representation and encourages young people to pursue their dreams fearlessly, knowing that they have role models who have paved the way for them.

