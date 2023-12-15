Euro Weakens as Markets Expect ECB to Cut Interest Rates in March

US Dollar Rises to Two-Week High as Euro Weakens on ECB Rate Cut Bets

The US dollar reached a two-week high on Wednesday, while the euro weakened against other major currencies amid growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will implement interest rate cuts as early as March.

Although the market still anticipates at least 125 basis points of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve next year, the dollar remained steady as rate cut expectations for other central banks increased.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six other major currencies, was slightly down by 0.01% at 103.95, after hitting a two-week high of 104.10 earlier in the day.

The euro was down 0.09% to $1.0785 after reaching a three-week low.

Traders are now predicting an 85% chance of the ECB cutting interest rates at its March meeting, with almost 150 basis points worth of cuts expected by the end of next year. Influential ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel told Reuters on Tuesday that further interest rate hikes could be ruled out due to a “remarkable” fall in inflation.

“Markets have aggressively priced in rate cuts, without any kind of confirmation from central banks,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. “As December continues, we need either a change in tune from central bankers or a repricing in markets.”

The euro also hit a three-month low against the pound, a five-week low against the yen, and a 6.5-week low against the Swiss franc.

The ECB is set to announce its interest rate decision next week and is widely expected to leave rates at the current record high of 4%. Similarly, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are likely to maintain steady rates next Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

In contrast, the Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate at 5% and expressed concerns about inflation, leaving the door open for another rate hike.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, traders have priced in around a 60% chance of the US central bank cutting rates in March.

A Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists suggests that the widely expected rate cuts from the Fed will weaken the dollar’s position against other G10 currencies next year, dampening the outlook for the greenback.

“Markets have gone a bit overboard with pricing in a very aggressive path of rate cuts through next year,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Mitra added that there could be a rebound if the Fed makes a stronger statement emphasizing that rate cuts are not imminent.

In Asia, attention is focused on China, as markets grapple with Moody’s cut to the Asian giant’s credit outlook.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell by 0.02% to $7.1719 per dollar, a day after Moody’s downgraded China’s credit outlook to “negative.”

China’s major state-owned banks aggressively sold the US dollar after Moody’s announcement on Tuesday, and continued to sell the greenback on Wednesday morning, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese yen weakened by 0.03% against the greenback at 147.18 per dollar. The Australian dollar rose by 0.5% to $0.6584.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin eased by 0.3% to $43,943, reaching above $44,000 earlier in the session.

Bitcoin has gained 150% this year, fueled in part by optimism that a US regulator will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds (ETFs).

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Samuel Indyk in London; additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Christina Fincher and Mark Potter

More detail via Yahoo! Finance here… ( Image via Yahoo! Finance )