Euro zone bond yields have experienced a slight decline as investors assess the impact of an economic slowdown alongside rising consumer inflation expectations. Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped by 3 basis points to 2.63%, remaining just above a nearly two-month low of 2.629%. The recent decline in international bond yields follows decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB), Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England to keep interest rates unchanged. Weaker-than-expected economic data from the US, as well as changes in US Treasury debt issuance plans, have also contributed to the decrease in bond yields.

Tim Graf, the head of macro strategy for Europe at State Street Global Markets, emphasized the attractiveness of longer-dated bonds, stating that inflation is not currently a concern and economic growth is slowing. This sentiment aligns with the latest figures, which demonstrated a deepening industrial downturn in Germany, exacerbating concerns about the overall deceleration of the euro zone economy.

Market expectations suggest that the ECB interest rates will decline by approximately 90 basis points by the end of 2024, based on pricing in derivatives markets. Additionally, a gauge of long-term inflation expectations, known as five-year five-year inflation swaps, fell to its lowest level since May on Tuesday, hovering at 2.44% on Wednesday.

Despite these indicators, an ECB survey revealed that consumers have increased their inflation expectations for the next 12 months to 4% in September, up from 3.5% in August. As a result, euro zone yields experienced a slight uptick after this data was released. Italy’s 10-year bond yield decreased by 6 basis points to 4.50%. Portugal’s 10-year bond yield mirrored its euro zone counterparts, falling by 3 basis points to 3.38%. This occurred just a day after Portuguese President Antonio Costa resigned amidst a corruption investigation.

State Street’s Tim Graf warned that yields could rise if Federal Reserve speakers indicate that interest rates will not decrease in the foreseeable future. While some market participants may be considering the possibility of ECB interest rate cuts, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel cautioned against premature discussions, characterizing inflation as a “very greedy beast” that is difficult to tame. Germany’s 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to expectations regarding ECB interest rates, increased by 1.5 basis points to 3.08%. This marks a decrease from its 15-year high of 3.393% in July.

Overall, euro zone bond yields have experienced a slight decline due to concerns regarding an economic slowdown, coupled with rising consumer inflation expectations. As investors continue to monitor economic indicators and central bank communications, the future trajectory of bond yields remains uncertain.

