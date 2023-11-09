Eurozone government bond yields have seen a rise following two consecutive sessions of decline, as central bankers oppose market expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024. Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield has climbed 3 basis points (bps) to 2.647%, up from a two-month low of 2.606% recorded on Wednesday. This increase in yields is a result of falling bond prices.

European bond yields have seen a significant drop in the past two weeks, influenced by a decline in US bond yields after the European Central Bank (ECB), Federal Reserve, and Bank of England decided to maintain interest rates in their most recent meetings. Additionally, weaker-than-expected economic data from the US and Europe, along with adjustments to US Treasury debt issuance plans, have contributed to the decline in market rates.

Despite these factors, ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos stated on Thursday that it is too early to discuss rate cuts. Similarly, Huw Pill, a representative of the Bank of England, emphasized that monetary policy needs to remain “restrictive” in order to bring inflation back down to target levels. Various ECB officials, including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the path towards inflation returning to the 2% target may be challenging.

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, is scheduled to speak at an International Monetary Fund conference in Washington, D.C. later today, which is likely to impact bond yields further.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield has increased by 5 bps to 4.524%, remaining close to a six-week low of 4.436% reached last week. Likewise, Germany’s 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, has risen by 2 bps to 3.094%. This is a notable decrease from its 15-year high of 3.393% recorded in July.

Traders in derivatives markets are predicting that the ECB will reduce rates by approximately 90 bps by the end of next year, compared to the current rate of 4%. At the beginning of October, they expected around 60 bps of cuts.

Jussi Hiljanen, the Head of Rates Strategy at lender SEB, expressed skepticism about the market’s anticipation of rate cuts starting in April next year. He stated that “2024 will be the real test” in determining whether inflation continues to decline at a pace that justifies early rate cuts, as predicted by the markets.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield experienced a modest decline compared to its counterparts on Wednesday, indicating that investors are demanding a premium following the resignation of President Antonio Costa amidst a corruption investigation this week. However, it has now largely aligned with the rest of the market, rising by 4 bps to 3.399%.

The difference between Italy and Germany’s 10-year yields remains relatively unchanged at 186 bps. This spread is an indicator of investor confidence in the eurozone’s more indebted nations, and it narrowed to its lowest level since mid-September last week at 174 bps.

