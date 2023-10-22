The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken a significant step towards launching a digital euro, joining a growing number of countries exploring the concept of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The move, which could potentially lead to a digital currency for the 20 countries that use the common euro currency, marks the first major initiative by a Western central bank. While advocates argue that CBDCs will modernize payments and provide an alternative to physical cash, there remain concerns and questions about the benefits and risks associated with these digital currencies.

The ECB’s pilot program for a digital euro has garnered attention worldwide, with experts and policymakers closely monitoring its progress. Josh Lipsky, who oversees a global CBDC tracker at the Atlantic Council, describes the ECB’s plan as a “very big deal,” highlighting the potential influence of one of the largest central banks in the world. Lipsky notes that the ECB’s ability to address issues such as privacy, cybersecurity, and offline usage will shape the future of CBDCs.

The push for CBDCs was triggered by Facebook’s plans for a breakaway currency five years ago, which sparked concerns among central banks. However, policymakers are still working to convince skeptics about the necessity of CBDCs. Fabio Panetta, an ECB Executive Board member, argues that a digital euro would “future-proof” the currency and reduce dependence on U.S.-based credit card payment systems. Yet, some experts remain uncertain about the unique advantages of CBDCs compared to traditional commercial bank money.

Lee Braine, the managing director of advanced technologies at Barclays, questions the added benefits of a retail CBDC and warns about the risks of creating a two-tier system. Braine highlights concerns regarding different functionality and data disclosure rules between CBDCs and bank accounts. The potential launch of retail CBDCs by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan remains uncertain, while Canada and some other countries appear to be proceeding with caution. Meanwhile, early data from countries already using CBDCs, such as the Bahamas and Nigeria, show limited public interest and adoption rates.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been actively assisting numerous countries with their CBDC plans and aims to publish a guide on the topic soon. The IMF is also developing its XC platform, designed to process CBDC transactions. As countries like India and the ECB make technology choices and implement CBDCs, there is a possibility of establishing a global standard, similar to the VHS format in the early days of the videotape era.

In conclusion, the ECB’s move towards a digital euro represents a significant development in the world of CBDCs. While the potential benefits of these currencies are still being debated, the global financial community is closely watching the ECB’s pilot program, as it could influence the future direction of digital currencies. As more countries explore the concept of CBDCs, questions about functionality, adoption rates, and potential risks continue to shape the ongoing conversation surrounding the future of money.

