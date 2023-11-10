European Markets Set to Retreat After Powell’s Comments on Inflation

European markets are expected to experience a decline in trading on Friday morning following remarks made by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his statement, Powell expressed uncertainty about the effectiveness of the central bank’s measures to curb inflation.

During a press conference on Thursday, Powell acknowledged the recent decrease in inflation rates but admitted that the central bank had not yet achieved a monetary policy stance that would be “sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time.”

This announcement comes after the Federal Reserve, along with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, decided to maintain interest rates at their current levels just last week. Market attention has now shifted to when rate cuts will be implemented next year, although central bankers have shown reluctance to embrace such measures.

Following Powell’s comments and a rise in Treasury yields, the S&P 500 in the United States ended an eight-day winning streak, leading to a decrease in shares across the Asia-Pacific region on Friday. However, stock futures in the U.S. point to a slightly higher opening on Wall Street.

Despite the anticipated decline, European shares closed Thursday’s session with a 0.8% increase. This growth was largely attributed to strong corporate earnings reports. The positive impact of these reports is expected to continue influencing individual share prices on Friday.

The uncertain stance of the Federal Reserve regarding inflation has created a sense of caution in the stock markets. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential impact on global markets and the future direction of interest rates.

Powell’s remarks highlight the challenges faced by central bankers as they attempt to balance economic growth and inflation control. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to strike the right balance will ultimately have consequences that reach beyond U.S. borders, affecting markets worldwide.

In the United Kingdom, investors and traders will be keeping a close eye on the Bank of England’s upcoming decisions regarding interest rates. The central bank’s approach to inflation control will play a crucial role in determining the path of the UK’s economy and its impact on businesses and consumers.

As the markets adjust to the implications of Powell’s comments, it remains to be seen how various sectors will be affected. The overall sentiment is one of caution as investors navigate the current economic landscape and await further developments that will shape the future of global markets.

More detail via CNBC here… ( Image via CNBC )