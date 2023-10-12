Financial Regulator Fines Former Barclays CEO James Staley £1.8 Million Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Britain’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has announced that it will fine former Barclays chief executive, James Staley, £1.8 million for providing “misleading” information about his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The FCA stated that Staley “recklessly approved” a letter sent by Barclays to the watchdog, which contained two misleading statements regarding the nature of his relationship with Epstein and the timing of their last contact.

In response to the FCA’s decision, Staley has appealed against the findings to the Upper Tribunal, meaning that the regulator’s conclusions are presently provisional. While the appeal process is underway, the FCA’s fine will not be enforced.

The FCA’s investigation into Staley’s relationship with Epstein began in 2019, following reports that Staley had maintained a professional association with the convicted sex offender. Epstein, a former financier, was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

The FCA’s decision has been supported by the Bank of England, which emphasized the importance of senior managers acting with integrity and being transparent and cooperative with regulatory bodies. The Bank of England’s statement echoes the broader calls for accountability and responsible conduct within the financial sector.

Staley’s tenure as CEO of Barclays has not been without controversy. In 2018, he faced criticism and regulatory scrutiny over his handling of a whistleblower incident. Staley was ultimately fined £642,430 by the FCA and £1.1 million by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority for his attempts to unmask the whistleblower’s identity.

Barclays, one of the UK’s largest banks, has been subject to several regulatory investigations and fines in recent years. In 2012, the bank was fined £290 million for its involvement in the Libor scandal, where traders attempted to manipulate benchmark interest rates. More recently, in 2018, Barclays was ordered to pay $2 billion in civil penalties by the US Department of Justice for its role in the sale of mortgage-backed securities that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

Staley, who became CEO of Barclays in 2015, stepped down as chief executive earlier this year and will be succeeded by current head of global markets, Jes Staley.

The FCA’s decision to fine Staley signifies its commitment to holding senior executives accountable for their actions and ensuring the integrity and transparency of the financial system. As the appeal process proceeds, the outcome will provide further insight into the regulator’s approach to maintaining standards within the banking industry.

More detail via Daily Mail Online here… ( Image via Daily Mail Online )