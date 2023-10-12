Higher interest rates have not yet caused significant damage to the global financial system, according to Financial Stability Board chair Klaas Knot. However, Knot highlighted the need to address liquidity issues and hidden leverage in the non-bank sector. He pointed out that pockets of leverage in the non-bank financial intermediary (NBFI) sector, which now holds around half of global financial assets, had not been detected by regulators in the past. Knot emphasized the importance of addressing these hidden risks moving forward.

The banking industry experienced upheaval earlier this year, with the collapse of several US lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank, and UBS taking over Swiss rival Credit Suisse. However, Knot clarified that these difficulties were due to “idiosyncratic factors” and not systemic failures. He stated that the current interest rate environment has not caused negative ripple effects in the financial sector overall.

The Financial Stability Board, comprising central bankers, regulators, and treasury officials from G20 economies, is already implementing stricter regulations for money market funds and open-ended funds. The Bank of England recently announced plans for tougher liquidity rules for money market funds, and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is examining valuations in private markets.

Knot stressed that a combination of liquidity mismanagement and hidden leverage has led to the instabilities observed in the NBFI sector. He emphasized that work in this area is ongoing and more needs to be done to address these issues.

In addition to discussing interest rates and the NBFI sector, Knot also mentioned the potential issuance of a digital version of the euro by the European Central Bank (ECB). He noted that this development would not dramatically alter the business models of banks if it were to proceed. Knot also acknowledged the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the financial system, stating that while it could bring tangible benefits, it also poses risks that need to be carefully monitored.

Overall, Knot’s remarks shed light on the current state of the global financial system and highlight the need for continued vigilance and regulation in addressing liquidity issues and hidden leverage in the non-bank sector. The FSB’s efforts to tighten rules for money market funds and open-ended funds demonstrate a proactive approach to mitigating risks. Additionally, Knot’s comments on the potential issuance of a digital euro and the impact of AI indicate the ongoing evolution and challenges facing the financial industry.

