Markets are closely watching for signs of rate cuts as major central banks push back, creating a tug of war in the financial world. Meanwhile, China continues to struggle with its property market, and Italy faces scrutiny from ratings agencies. Here’s a look at what to expect in the week ahead.

Firstly, traders will be focused on Tuesday’s inflation data to gauge the outlook for interest rates. Several Federal Reserve policymakers, including chairman Jerome Powell, have expressed uncertainty about whether rates are high enough to combat inflation. If the October consumer price index shows a sharper cooling than expected, it could fuel speculation that rates have peaked.

Another concern is the potential for a federal government shutdown in the US if lawmakers fail to pass a funding measure by November 17. This could raise concerns about governance in the world’s largest economy.

In China, the question of who will bear the burden of the country’s property market troubles may have been answered, to the dismay of Ping An shareholders. Reports suggest that Beijing has asked the insurer to take control of ailing developer Country Garden. Worries about the sector persist, as government efforts to stabilize the economy have been largely ineffective. Data on Wednesday will reveal whether factory activity and retail sales continue to slow.

The robust US dollar, which recently received a boost from Powell’s comments, may be vulnerable to fluctuations in market expectations of Fed rate cuts. Analysts predict that the dollar is likely to trade lower by the end of the year. Rate-cut speculation is negative for the dollar, but if the US economy slows significantly, demand for the safe-haven currency could rise.

In the UK, inflation has remained higher than in most developed economies. This poses challenges for consumers, the Bank of England, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who promised to halve inflation by the end of the year. Wednesday’s CPI data will reveal if Sunak is making progress towards that goal. The data will also provide insight into whether rate cuts, as suggested by the BoE’s chief economist, are justified.

Investors are growing concerned about Italy’s fiscal risks, leading to a reduction in exposure to the country’s economy. Moody’s, which rates Italy just above junk status, will review the sovereign on November 17. A downgrade from Moody’s could result in a significant increase in the country’s bond yield gap over Germany, with potential consequences for other European countries. However, Italy’s stock market is trading at a 50% discount compared to world stocks, which some see as a buying opportunity.

