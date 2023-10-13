The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced that it will be delaying the publication of some of its upcoming labor market data. The ONS stated that it will be pushing back the release of data from its Labour Force Survey (LFS), which is used to calculate the country’s unemployment rate, by a week. Instead of being published on October 17, the data will now be available on October 24.

However, the ONS confirmed that figures regarding workers’ earnings, vacancies, and real-time employment information from Britain’s tax office will still be released as originally planned on Tuesday.

This delay in publishing the LFS data is significant because it is closely monitored by the Bank of England. The central bank pays particular attention to earnings figures in order to assess whether it needs to resume raising interest rates. In September, the Bank of England decided to keep rates on hold after 14 consecutive hikes.

The ONS has attributed the delay to declining response rates to the LFS survey. The survey is currently being updated to include more respondents and revised questions, which will be implemented from early 2024. The ONS believes that the extra week will provide them with sufficient time to produce accurate estimates of the labor market using the best available data sources.

It is essential to ensure that the labor market data is reliable and comprehensive so that policymakers can make informed decisions. The ONS’s decision to delay the publication of the LFS data demonstrates its commitment to delivering accurate and high-quality information to the public.

The labor market plays a crucial role in the UK economy, and fluctuations in employment and earnings can have significant implications for individuals and businesses. As such, it is understandable that the Bank of England closely monitors these data releases to assess the state of the economy and make informed decisions regarding interest rates.

Overall, the delay in publishing the labor market data by the ONS may be disappointing for some who were eagerly awaiting the figures. However, it is important to prioritize accuracy and reliability, and the extra week will allow the ONS to ensure that the data is of the highest quality. This commitment to accuracy is essential for policymakers, economists, and the general public in order to have a clear understanding of the labor market and its impact on the broader economy.

