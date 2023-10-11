The pound has stabilized after a turbulent week, during which it experienced significant fluctuations due to global events and changing expectations for interest rates. Sterling is currently at three-week highs against both the dollar and the euro. The recent rally is primarily attributed to investors reassessing their predictions for US interest rates and the outlook for euro zone growth, rather than any specific UK-related factors.

At present, the pound remains flat against the dollar at $1.2283 and has experienced a 0.1% decline against the euro, settling at 86.40. This provides some relief for sterling traders, who witnessed significant price swings earlier in the week. On Tuesday, volatility for sterling options expiring in one month reached its highest level since July, with implied volatility peaking at 8.56%.

Investors have recently turned cautiously bearish on the pound, reversing their previously bullish stance. The change in sentiment comes as the UK economy has shown signs of slowing, particularly in relation to the US dollar, which has benefited from a robust American economy. However, any indications of UK growth improvement could prompt a reassessment of speculative positioning.

The latest data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) indicates that British employers reduced job vacancies for the first time in over two and a half years in September. The REC also noted a decrease in hiring activity, which adds to the evidence of a cooling labor market. While there are signs that the prolonged downturn in permanent hiring might be reaching its lowest point, this will impact the Bank of England’s decision-making process regarding the need for further interest rate hikes to combat inflation pressures.

Looking ahead, the UK faces an uncertain economic outlook. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the country will have the slowest-growing economy among the Group of Seven nations next year, coinciding with a possible general election. The IMF’s assessment emphasizes the necessity for the Bank of England to maintain high interest rates in order to reduce inflation, which remains above 6%.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the UK economy is anticipated to have grown by 0.2% in August, following a surprise contraction of 0.5% in July. Year-on-year, UK GDP is projected to have expanded by 0.5% in August, compared to no growth in July.

The outlook for UK interest rates is currently divided, with expectations split around 50/50 regarding the likelihood of a further rate hike from the Bank of England.

Overall, the pound’s recent stability reflects the ongoing uncertainty surrounding global events and the impact they have on investor sentiment. As the UK prepares for potential political and economic challenges, it is likely that the pound will continue to be influenced by external factors.

