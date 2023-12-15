Pound Strengthens Against Euro as Economic Weakness Weighs on Common Currency

The pound sterling reached a three-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as concerns about economic weakness in the eurozone and expectations of earlier rate cuts in Europe than in Britain put pressure on the common currency. The euro dropped by as much as 0.22% against the pound, hitting its lowest level since September, before making a slight recovery to trade flat for the day.

According to Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, the Bank of England (BoE) has consistently stated that the labour market in the UK is too tight to consider interest rate cuts at this time. Additionally, inflation in the UK is higher than in the eurozone or the United States. As a result, the market is speculating that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut rates before the US Federal Reserve and the BoE.

BoE governor Andrew Bailey stated on Wednesday that interest rates in Britain will need to remain at their current levels for some time, and the bank is closely monitoring any potential risks to financial stability that may arise from this. Market projections currently suggest a 25 basis point rate cut from the ECB in March next year, while a rate cut from the BoE is not expected until June.

Foley also pointed out that recent economic weakness in Europe, particularly in Germany, could further impact the euro. German industrial orders unexpectedly fell by 3.7% in October, according to the federal statistics office. Foley suggests that a weak currency could be advantageous for the European Commission’s efforts to improve regional competitiveness if inflation can be kept under control.

The movements of the pound against the US dollar have primarily been influenced by fluctuations in the greenback. Traders are currently awaiting the ADP National Employment Report on private US payrolls, which will be released ahead of Friday’s significant jobs data.

The pound’s strength against the euro reflects concerns about economic weakness in the eurozone and market expectations that Europe may implement rate cuts earlier than Britain. These factors have put pressure on the euro, resulting in the pound reaching a three-month high. The future course of action by the ECB and the BoE, as well as economic developments in Europe and the US, will likely continue to impact currency markets.

