Britain’s economy showed no growth in the July-to-September period, but managed to avoid falling into a recession, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics. The data revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged, which was slightly better than the predicted 0.1 percent decline in a Reuters poll. Analysts had warned that a decline in GDP could indicate the start of a recession. However, Paul Dales, chief economist with consultancy Capital Economics, pointed out that while the figures showed no change in GDP, there was a marginal decline of 0.02 percent when taking into account the rounded figures.

Dales emphasized that despite these figures, the economy is not weak enough to significantly impact core inflation and wage growth. As a result, he believes that the Bank of England will not be able to cut interest rates until late 2024, rather than the previously expected mid-2024. James Smith at ING highlighted that the economy was saved from contraction by net imports, although consumption and business investment did fall. It’s important to note that the data from the Office for National Statistics is preliminary and subject to revision.

The Bank of England recently stated that it expects zero economic growth in the coming year, creating a challenging backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is widely anticipated to call a national election in 2024. Despite this, the Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates at a 15-year high as it confronts an inflation rate that is more than three times its 2 percent target. The bank acknowledges the economic strain caused by its 14 consecutive interest rate increases over the past two years.

In addition, economic output per head experienced a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter, marking the first drop in a year. This disappointing performance raises concerns about the lack of growth in Britain’s economy since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. The weak outlook is placing pressure on finance minister Jeremy Hunt to introduce measures to stimulate growth in the November 22 budget update. Hunt expressed that the Autumn Statement will focus on unlocking investment, getting people back to work, and reforming public services.

The situation is not much better in the euro zone, as problems in Germany are expected to result in official figures showing a 0.1 percent decline in GDP for the third quarter. While the Bank of England may take comfort in avoiding a recession, it is more likely to pay attention to key data releases scheduled for next week. These releases are expected to show a sharp decrease in headline inflation but little easing in the pace of wage growth, which is a concern for the central bank.

In September alone, Britain’s economy grew by 0.2 percent compared to August, although the growth for August was revised down from 0.2 percent to 0.1 percent. The statistics office revealed that output in the services sector fell by 0.1 percent in the three months to September, while industrial production remained largely stable and construction experienced 0.1 percent growth.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Britain’s economy is currently 1.8 percent above its level in late 2019, indicating a stronger post-COVID recovery compared to Germany. However, it still falls significantly short of the United States, where the economy has grown by over 7 percent from its pre-pandemic level.

