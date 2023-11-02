UK Manufacturing Sector Faces Setback in October, Bank of England Expected to Maintain High Interest Rates

The manufacturing sector in the United Kingdom experienced a worse October than initially estimated, according to a recent survey. The final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 44.8, down from the early estimate of 45.2. This news comes just a day before the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to reaffirm its commitment to maintaining high interest rates, despite signs of an economic slowdown.

While the main activity index showed a slight improvement from September, rising to 44.3, the output component continued to contract for the eighth consecutive month. This marks the longest period of contraction since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. Survey compiler S&P Global attributed this decline to “difficult and uncertain market conditions” that led to increased caution among manufacturers and their clients.

The survey revealed that both domestic and international customers reduced their orders, resulting in job cuts within the manufacturing sector. Additionally, the level of optimism in the industry dropped to its lowest point this year.

However, amidst these challenges, there was a positive sign for the BoE. Factory prices decreased for the sixth consecutive month, and selling prices also declined. This suggests a further weakening of inflation pressure in the British economy.

In light of these findings, the Bank of England is expected to maintain its Bank Rate at 5.25% during its upcoming meeting. This would mark the second consecutive decision to maintain interest rates after 14 consecutive increases. The BoE aims to counteract the potential risks to the economy posed by an inflation rate that remains more than three times its targeted 2%.

The manufacturing sector’s struggles in October serve as a reminder of the broader economic challenges facing the United Kingdom. Despite the government’s efforts to navigate the uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the country continues to grapple with the impact of global trade tensions and weaker demand.

As the Bank of England prepares to announce its decision on interest rates, it remains to be seen how the manufacturing sector will fare in the coming months. The outcome of ongoing Brexit negotiations and the resolution of trade conflicts around the world will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of the UK’s economy.

