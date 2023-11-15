UK inflation dropped in October, surpassing expectations on both the core and headline measures. The decrease was primarily driven by lower prices in food and energy, with goods inflation plummeting from 6.2% to 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Services inflation also experienced a decline, albeit more modestly, dropping from 6.9% to 6.6%.

This significant year-on-year decrease in headline inflation is highlighted in the chart below and is likely to be welcomed by the UK government as they prepare for next week’s Autumn Statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak had previously pledged to halve inflation by the end of 2023, and this latest data reinforces the progress towards that goal.

The Bank of England, which has been closely monitoring these inflation figures, is expected to hold off on further interest rate hikes for now. However, it is worth noting that inflation, average earnings, and services inflation still remain high. These areas have been identified by the central bank as key issues to address, although in recent times, average earnings have received less attention.

The decline in food and energy prices played a crucial role in driving down inflation. The drop in goods inflation reflects a more favorable environment for consumers, as prices for essential items become more affordable. This could provide some relief for households grappling with the rising cost of living.

However, it is important to note that despite the drop in inflation, the cost of living, as measured by average earnings, continues to pose challenges for many individuals. While inflation may be decreasing, wages have not been able to keep pace with the rising prices of goods and services, leading to a squeeze on household budgets.

Furthermore, services inflation, although experiencing a modest decrease, remains elevated. This is a key concern as services make up a significant portion of the UK economy. The high inflation in this sector could potentially impact businesses and consumers alike, putting pressure on economic growth.

As the UK government prepares for the Autumn Statement, the decline in inflation is likely to provide some optimism. However, there are still challenges to address, particularly in terms of bolstering average earnings and managing services inflation. The Bank of England will continue to closely monitor these factors as it formulates its monetary policy decisions.

Overall, the drop in UK inflation in October is a positive development, but it is important to recognize that there are still underlying challenges that need to be tackled. The government and the Bank of England will need to work together to ensure that the economy remains on a stable and sustainable path in the face of ongoing uncertainties.

More detail via Daily FX here… ( Image via Daily FX )