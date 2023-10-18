UK Inflation Holds Steady at 6.7% in September, Exceeding Expectations

Inflation in the United Kingdom remained unchanged at 6.7% in September, according to official figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. This unexpected flat reading surprised most economists who had predicted a further decline. The steady inflation rate means that the UK is still experiencing inflation more than three times higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.

Despite the high inflation, the Bank of England is not anticipated to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting. Instead, it is expected to maintain its main borrowing rate at the current 15-year high of 5.25%. However, the flat reading has raised concerns, particularly among homeowners, who fear that interest rates will remain elevated for a longer duration.

Just last month, the Bank of England concluded nearly two years of interest rate hikes as inflation subsided from its multi-decade highs above 11%. Many economists anticipate a significant decline in inflation next month.

James Smith, the research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank, commented on the stalled progress, stating, “It should fall sharply next month to below 5%, as energy prices fall for most people.”

Comparatively, the United Kingdom has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven leading industrial economies, surpassing its counterparts by a considerable margin. Some economists attribute this discrepancy to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, which has resulted in labor shortages in certain sectors, driving up business costs and causing trade frictions.

As inflation remains a pressing concern for the UK, it is crucial for policymakers to monitor and address the factors contributing to this persistent high inflation. The Bank of England’s decision to maintain interest rates comes as a surprise to some, although it is a cautious approach aimed at balancing the need to control inflation while supporting economic recovery.

The upcoming months will prove critical in determining if the UK can successfully navigate this period of high inflation and gradually bring it back in line with the Bank of England’s target rate. Both policymakers and economists will be closely watching the inflation figures to assess the effectiveness of existing measures and potential future actions required to stabilize the economy.

More detail via Yahoo! Finance here… ( Image via Yahoo! Finance )