After a period of aggressive monetary tightening, the world’s major central banks are now pausing to assess their next moves. This comes as economic growth slows and inflation begins to ease. The Bank of England (BOE) recently announced that it would maintain its interest rates at a 15-year high, following a similar decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The tightening cycle, which began in September 2021, has seen nine developed economies raise rates by a combined 3,965 basis points (bps). Notably, Japan remains the only central bank yet to join the trend.

Let’s take a closer look at where each central bank stands:

1) United States:

The Federal Reserve opted to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% in its recent meeting. Policymakers are grappling with whether the current financial conditions are tight enough to control inflation or if further restraint is needed, given the economy’s better-than-expected performance. The decision to maintain rates sparked a rally in markets, with hopes that the Fed is done with monetary tightening.

2) New Zealand:

Having initiated rate hikes earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is unlikely to introduce further tightening measures as the economy softens. The key cash rate reached a 15-year high of 5.5% in May. Market expectations indicate only a 10% chance of another rate hike at the RBNZ’s next policy meeting in November.

3) Britain:

The BOE decided to hold interest rates steady at their 15-year peak in its recent announcement. The central bank emphasized that inflation risks remain skewed to the upside. Additionally, it projected that the UK economy would not experience any growth in 2024. Despite the decision, rate cut predictions have not significantly changed, with markets still pricing in a substantial chance of rate cuts starting from August 2024.

4) Canada:

On October 25, the Bank of Canada maintained its overnight rate at 5%. Market pricing indicates that investors expect the pause to continue for the foreseeable future. However, Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the central bank is prepared to raise rates further if inflation persists.

5) Euro Zone:

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key rate unchanged at 4% in its most recent meeting. The bank noted that the latest data suggests inflation is slowly approaching its 2% target. In response to falling inflation and signs of an economic slowdown, investors have begun betting on rate cuts. Money markets are pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut by April.

6) Norway:

The Norges Bank decided to keep its key rate at 4.25% and indicated that it is likely to raise rates in December. Inflation in Norway fell faster than expected in September. However, the central bank emphasized that it would require more assurance that underlying price pressures are abating before considering any pause.

7) Sweden:

Sweden raised its main interest rate to 4% in September. Economists anticipate a 0.7% contraction in the country’s economy in 2023. In addition, Swedish inflation, excluding volatile energy costs, reached an uncomfortably high 6.9% in September. Policymakers now face a challenging decision on what steps to take next.

8) Australia:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to announce an imminent rate hike after data revealed a rebound in house prices to near-record highs. The International Monetary Fund has also recommended tightening monetary and fiscal policies to curb inflation. Markets are pricing in a near-70% chance of a quarter-point rate hike to 4.35% on November 7.

9) Switzerland:

Futures markets predict that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will maintain its policy rate at 1.75% in December before deciding on the next course of action. The Swiss franc reached its highest level against the euro since 2015, causing concern as it threatens Swiss exports during a time when the economy is stagnating. The SNB has managed to control inflation, which stood at 1.7% in October.

10) Japan:

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) recently decided to maintain its ultra-low interest rates while adjusting its controversial 1% cap on the 10-year bond yield to allow long-term borrowing costs to rise further. The BOJ also raised its price forecasts, projecting that inflation will significantly exceed its 2% target this year and next. The decision to change the yield cap disappointed investors, leading Japan’s top currency diplomat to issue warnings about potential currency intervention to halt the yen’s decline.

The pause in monetary tightening by major central banks reflects the cautious approach they are adopting amid shifting economic conditions. As growth slows and inflation eases, central bankers are carefully assessing the appropriate next steps to sustain stability and support their respective economies.

