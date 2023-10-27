Central Banks Worldwide Assess Monetary Policy Options

On October 26th, the European Central Bank (ECB) made the decision to keep borrowing costs unchanged at a record high, following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. This move marks a significant pause in the cycle of rate hikes that have been implemented by major central banks around the world to combat inflation.

The question now arises: what comes after the pause? Central banks will be carefully monitoring the situation to determine when it will be appropriate to start cutting rates and declare victory over inflation. This marks a significant shift from the aggressive monetary tightening cycle that has been observed in the past year.

According to Reuters, nine developed economies, including the United States and Canada, have raised rates by a combined 3,965 basis points since September 2021. However, Japan remains an outlier, maintaining a dovish stance in the face of surging global interest rates.

Let’s take a closer look at where some of the major central banks currently stand:

1) United States: The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at the upcoming meeting. Fed Chair Jay Powell has expressed confidence in a strong economy and a tight jobs market, suggesting that more rate rises may be warranted. Traders do not anticipate any significant chances of a rate cut until early summer 2024.

2) New Zealand: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is unlikely to cut its cash rate in November, despite inflation hitting a two-year low of 5.6% in the third quarter. The rate remains well above the RBNZ’s target range of 1% to 3%.

3) Britain: The Bank of England is expected to maintain interest rates at 5.25% due to a balancing act between a weak economy, high domestic inflation, and potential energy price spikes caused by the Middle East conflict. Interest rate futures indicate that traders do not anticipate a rate cut until at least June 2024.

4) Canada: The Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate at 5% in October, and market pricing suggests that further hikes are unlikely. Inflation, which peaked at over 8% last year, is expected to return to the 2% target by the end of 2025.

5) Euro Zone: The European Central Bank kept its key rate at 4% and stated that inflation is slowly coming down to its 2% target. The ECB emphasized that future decisions will be data-dependent.

6) Norway: The Norges Bank raised its key rate to 4.25% in September and is signaling another hike in December. However, recent inflation data came in lower than expected, leading to speculation that interest rates may have peaked.

7) Sweden: Sweden raised its main interest rate to 4% in September but faces the challenge of an expected economic contraction in 2023. Inflation, excluding volatile energy costs, remains high at 6.9%.

8) Australia: The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates steady at 4.1% in October but may consider a quarter-point hike next month due to robust inflation in the third quarter. Governor Michele Bullock has warned of further tightening if the inflation outlook worsens.

9) Switzerland: The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to hold its policy rate at 1.75% in December. The strong Swiss franc has helped control inflation but also poses a threat to the country’s exports during a period of economic stagnation.

10) Japan: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to adjust its policy of suppressing domestic borrowing costs as global interest rates surge. Speculation is rising that the BOJ may need to tweak its 1% limit higher.

As central banks around the world carefully assess their monetary policy options, the focus remains on managing inflation while supporting economic growth. The decisions made by these institutions will have significant implications for interest rates, borrowing costs, and the overall trajectory of the global economy.

