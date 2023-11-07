Acronis Launches MSP Academy to Support Managed Service Providers in Growing Their Businesses

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, has unveiled its latest educational initiative, the MSP Academy. Designed to equip managed service providers (MSPs) with the necessary knowledge and tools to excel and expand their businesses, the launch of the MSP Academy represents a significant expansion of Acronis’ educational offerings.

For over a decade, Acronis has provided extensive technology and business training on their products through the Acronis Academy. In 2022 alone, partners who underwent training and certification through the Academy experienced a remarkable 60% increase in revenue from Acronis product sales, along with a 40% reduction in support incidents. In response to partner feedback requesting a wider range of training options beyond product-specific training, Acronis responded with the creation of the MSP Academy.

The MSP Academy is a learning platform specifically tailored to address the key challenges faced by MSPs. It covers a diverse range of topics, including starting and running a successful MSP business, marketing strategies, and optimizing efficiency and productivity for MSP technicians.

Jon McCarrick, the Director of Evangelism at Acronis, highlighted the importance of ongoing learning in an ever-evolving technology landscape. “The rapidly evolving technology and business landscape requires ongoing learning, and MSP Academy is designed to support the growing needs of MSPs,” said McCarrick.

The curriculum offered by the MSP Academy covers all aspects of managing an MSP business. The content is structured to keep up with the fast-paced changes in technology, with bite-sized modules ranging from three to seven minutes, delivering impactful insights. Upon completion of the training, participants have the opportunity to take an exam and receive a Credly badge, showcasing their qualifications and commitment to continuous learning.

Acronis has further plans to enhance its educational offerings. This will include delivering hybrid boot camps in collaboration with cloud distributors, providing an immersive learning experience that ensures participants remain at the forefront of industry advancements. Additionally, new online, hybrid, and offline multilingual training options are set to be launched, enabling MSPs from all around the world to benefit from the program.

For more information on the MSP Academy and to explore the training opportunities available, visit the Acronis website.

Acronis, a Swiss company originally founded in Singapore, has been at the forefront of data protection and cybersecurity for over two decades. With more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations, Acronis offers integrated and automated cyber protection solutions that address the challenges of the modern digital world. Their innovative portfolio includes next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. Acronis Cyber Protect solution, available in 26 languages across 150 countries, is trusted by 20,000 service providers and protects over 750,000 businesses.

