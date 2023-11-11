Bitcoin Group SE (ETR:ADE) shareholders have seen a boost in the share price, with an 11% increase in the last month. However, this positive development does not offset the disappointing returns over the past three years, as the share price has fallen by 21%, significantly below the market return.

To ascertain whether the long-term shareholder return aligns with the company’s performance, it is essential to examine Bitcoin Group’s fundamentals.

Although markets are generally efficient, prices do not always reflect the underlying business performance. By examining the changes in earnings per share (EPS) and share prices over time, we can gauge investor sentiment towards the company.

Over the last three years, Bitcoin Group experienced a compound annual decline in EPS of 16%. In comparison, the 8% compound annual decline in share price is not as severe as the drop in EPS. This suggests that the market may not be overly concerned about the EPS figure at present, or it may have already factored in some of the decline. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 65.60, it appears that the market anticipates a brighter future for the business.

While Bitcoin Group has managed to improve its bottom line recently, the crucial question remains: will it be able to grow its revenue? Analyst revenue forecasts can provide insights into this aspect.

Over the past year, Bitcoin Group shareholders enjoyed a total shareholder return of 9.1%, including dividends. This outperforms the loss of approximately 3% per year over the last five years. Although we typically prioritize long-term performance over short-term gains, the recent improvement may signify a positive turning point within the company. To gain a more comprehensive understanding, it is necessary to consider additional information. For instance, Bitcoin Group possesses two warning signs that should be taken into account when weighing the risks.

However, it is worth noting that there are other investment opportunities outside of Bitcoin Group that may prove to be more lucrative. To explore alternative options, you can refer to our free list of companies that are expected to experience earnings growth.

Please be aware that the market returns mentioned in this article reflect the average returns of stocks currently trading on German exchanges.

