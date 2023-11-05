Coin98, a multichain wallet and decentralized finance (DeFi) platform with over 7 million users worldwide, has launched a decentralized app (dapp) store powered by the NEAR Blockchain Operating System (B.O.S). The innovative marketplace aims to streamline access to a range of apps on various Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystems, enhancing accessibility and discoverability for users.

Coin98’s Super Wallet, designed for an all-in-one DeFi experience, offers both web and mobile applications supporting more than 70 chains and 15,000 dapps. With the addition of the B.O.S gateway, users can explore new Layer-2 or DeFi ecosystems, finding applications, cross-chain bridging, money markets, and decentralized exchanges in a single interface. The frontend code is decentralized and stored on-chain, on NEAR, thanks to the power of the B.O.S.

Coin98’s dapp store supports several top Layer-2 solutions, including Polygon zkEVM, zkSync, Base, and Linea. Users can easily access these solutions through both the Coin98 website and the Coin98 Super Wallet mobile application. The interface is user-friendly, requiring users to connect their Coin98 Super Wallet only once to access widgets dedicated to each ecosystem. Clicking on these widgets reveals a curated selection of each ecosystem’s top bridge and DeFi protocols, simplifying the onboarding process.

By utilizing NEAR’s chain-agnostic B.O.S tech stack for decentralized frontends, Coin98 offers users a fully decentralized app store. The featured dapps on the Coin98 gateway are frontend components with code stored on-chain on NEAR, directly interacting with the smart contracts on the original chains. This approach enables Coin98 to provide an app store that is easy to use and entirely decentralized.

The addition of the decentralized dapp store to Coin98’s Super Wallet is a strategic move to enhance user acquisition and engagement in a competitive wallet market. By offering an efficient and streamlined way to interact with top Layer-2 solutions, Coin98 establishes itself as a frontrunner in the blockchain space.

Coin98 Founder Thanh Le stated, “At Coin98, we are dedicated to providing our users with the very best one-stop DeFi experience in our pursuit of the vision to make Web3 accessible for everyone. With NEAR’s B.O.S, we can create a user-friendly interface thanks to its composability, while enabling decentralization under the hood. Our dapp store offers hassle-free interaction with the most exciting Layer-2s in the market. Soon, we will expand our collection to offer even more ecosystems and dapps, as B.O.S greatly reduces the development process, enabling a fast and scalable way to integrate new applications.”

The B.O.S serves as a frontend layer, simplifying the development process and allowing scalability over time. Developers can choose from a catalog of frontend components, making it easier to incorporate new ecosystems at scale compared to native chain integrations.

Coin98’s decentralized app store showcases the power of B.O.S in improving the Web3 user experience by solving the challenges of complex onboarding and fragmented user experience. The B.O.S streamlines the onboarding process, providing a user-friendly and efficient gateway for both new and experienced users.

Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol, expressed excitement about Coin98 building their decentralized app store on the B.O.S, which delivers better experiences to users. NEAR’s technology helps founders achieve decentralization and discoverability simultaneously. Coin98 users can now explore multiple Layer-2 ecosystems in one app, through their preferred wallet, with no complexity or switching costs. NEAR aims to drive mainstream adoption of the Open Web through great user experiences and encourages more founders and projects to build on the B.O.S.

Coin98’s decentralized app store launch follows the major B.O.S gateways by Polygon zkEVM and Mantle, two prominent Layer-2 ecosystems. The success of these wallet gateway partners demonstrates the benefits that B.O.S brings to end-users, highlighting NEAR’s commitment to simplifying the blockchain experience and expanding access to the Open Web globally.

The NEAR Foundation, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, focuses on community-driven innovation to benefit people worldwide. It supports the NEAR ecosystem, a fully operational decentralized blockchain-based platform for building decentralized applications. The foundation allocates support and resources to other nodes in the NEAR ecosystem, aiming to minimize its own scope and footprint. Its ultimate goal is to support the development of decentralized infrastructure necessary for the ecosystem to operate self-sufficiently.

Coin98’s decentralized app store is set to revolutionize the DeFi experience for users, providing a user-friendly and fully decentralized platform. With the B.O.S powering the app store, Coin98 aims to lead the way in the blockchain space, making Web3 accessible to everyone.

More detail via Benzinga here… ( Image via Benzinga )