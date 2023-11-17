Consello, a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, has announced an investment in TomorrowNext, a cutting-edge platform that simplifies the discovery, analysis, and buy/sell execution of tokenized real-world assets. This investment comes through Consello’s Digital Assets division and marks a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of Tokenization.

TomorrowNext’s TomNext software addresses the gaps in the fragmented Digital Asset landscape by providing a common interface for qualified investors to source and manage investment assets across various blockchains, tokenization providers, and issuers. With this platform, TomorrowNext aims to unlock the benefits of blockchain-based assets for investors who are more familiar with traditional financial markets technologies.

The team behind TomorrowNext consists of leading executives at the intersection of technology, Digital Assets, and traditional financial markets. They are working diligently to build the distribution software needed to propel the adoption of Tokenization forward.

As part of this investment, Itay Tuchman, the Founder and CEO of TomorrowNext, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Consello Digital. Tuchman, who is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts in this field, has already made a significant contribution to Consello’s Digital Assets division.

Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Consello Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Tuchman, stating, “As one of the world’s leading experts in his field, Itay has already made a significant contribution to Consello’s Digital Assets division and we are pleased to continue to work with him directly in this exciting new venture.”

Peter Mattoon, Chairman of Consello Digital, emphasized the potential of blockchain technologies and traditional financial markets intersecting, saying, “We continue to see interesting opportunities for investors at the intersection of blockchain technologies and traditional financial markets. We’re excited to work with Itay and our new investment partners as they bring new rigor and infrastructure to this space.”

Tuchman himself expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating, “I’m excited for Consello to be an investor in TomorrowNext as we build a world-class business in this emergent space.”

With this strategic investment, Consello aims to tap into the vast potential of tokenized real-world assets and further solidify its position as a leader in the financial services advisory and strategic investing industry.

About Consello:

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform that offers a range of services to help companies grow and participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Their four distinct but integrated lines of businesses include M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, and Digital Assets Advisory. Consello invests capital to grow companies and executes for their banking clients across industries.

