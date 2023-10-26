The US dollar remained strong on Thursday, reaching a near three-week high against a basket of currencies. This was due to rising Treasury yields and a decrease in demand for riskier currencies. However, the Japanese yen briefly surged after breaching 150.50 per dollar, leading to concerns about intervention from Japanese authorities in the currency market.

The yen weakened to a fresh one-year low of 150.78 per dollar, not far off the 32-year low of 151.94 it reached in October last year. While it briefly strengthened to 149.865 before returning to its current level at 150.50, analysts believe this was unlikely to be intervention.

Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea, stated, “The move was less than one big figure. That tells me it wasn’t intervention. If it had been intervention, we would have seen a bigger move.”

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned against selling the yen again and said that authorities were closely monitoring market movements. However, he did not directly comment on the potential for intervention.

Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to change its bond yield control next week due to a recent surge in global interest rates. Sources have indicated that there is discussion about raising the existing yield cap set three months ago. Japan’s low yields have made the yen an easy target for short-sellers, leading to persistent weakness in the currency.

Since the US Federal Reserve began rapidly raising rates to combat inflation in March 2022, the yen has fallen over 20%. In contrast, the Bank of Japan has maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, making it an outlier among central banks.

The upcoming US GDP data on Thursday is considered a significant event risk for the dollar-yen pair. Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, suggested that a strong report may lead to higher US yields and result in the yen testing fresh lows.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day. The euro touched a week low of $1.0533 earlier in the session, and the ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record high. However, there may be discussions about a quicker reduction of the bank’s oversized portfolio of government debt as it battles excessive inflation.

“The bottom line is that they will signal they are done for now,” said Christensen from Nordea. “The euro is already on the defensive this morning, and I think, if anything, the ECB will be more on the dovish side.”

In other currency news, the British pound slipped to $1.2081, down 0.2% on the day, reaching a three-week low of $1.2070 earlier in the session.

The US dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, reaching 106.75 after hitting a near three-week peak of 106.88.

The Australian dollar fell to a one-year low of $0.6271 but later remained flat at $0.6309 after a surprisingly high inflation reading on Wednesday raised expectations of further interest rate hikes.

The New Zealand dollar touched a near one-year low of $0.5774 before remaining unchanged at $0.5802.

The Canadian dollar also fell 0.1% against the greenback to 1.38 per dollar after the Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate at 5.0% as expected. However, the bank left the door open for more rate hikes to control inflation.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will be meeting next week to discuss monetary policy.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.6% to $34,714. Speculation about an imminent exchange-traded bitcoin fund has led to a 15% surge in the world’s largest cryptocurrency this week.

Overall, the US dollar remains strong, while the yen’s brief surge has raised concerns about potential intervention. The European Central Bank’s policy decision and the upcoming US GDP data are also events to watch in the currency market.

