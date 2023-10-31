KlubCoin, the first electronic music rewards and loyalty platform, has announced that its native token, $KLUB, will be listed on the popular centralised exchange, KuCoin. This milestone comes after a successful Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on leading launchpads such as TrustSwap, Seedify, Bullperks, GameFi, and Gamespad, which raised over $700,000.

With over 100 partners and backers, including renowned brands like Amnesia Ibiza, DJ Mag, Bootshaus, Eden Ibiza, Clubbing TV, and 1001Tracklists, KlubCoin aims to revolutionise the relationship between electronic music fans and the industry. Its platform allows users to purchase tickets, merchandise, drinks, VIP tables, and access sold-out events using the $KLUB token. Additionally, users can also tip artists and purchase exclusive experiences across 50+ venues worldwide.

Stephane Schweitzer, CEO and co-founder of KlubCoin, highlighted the utility of the $KLUB token, stating, “KLUB is a utility token, which will allow users to use it to pay for drinks, get cashback rewards, tip, book tables or even earn money-can’t-buy experiences at the biggest venues worldwide.”

The decision to list the $KLUB token on KuCoin further cements KlubCoin’s growing ecosystem and the power of blockchain technology within the electronic music industry. KuCoin, a major exchange founded in Asia and available internationally, will open trading for the $KLUB token on November 1st, 2023, at 10:00 AM UTC. Withdrawals will become available on November 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 AM UTC.

This listing on KuCoin marks a significant step for KlubCoin, as it is the first centralised exchange to support the $KLUB token. The company plans to pursue additional centralised exchange listings in the future, indicating its ambitious growth trajectory.

As KlubCoin continues to gain traction in the electronic music industry, its partnership with KuCoin signifies the growing popularity of blockchain technology and its potential to transform the relationship between fans and industry players. By providing a seamless platform for purchasing event tickets, merchandise, and unique experiences, KlubCoin is poised to reshape the way electronic music enthusiasts engage with the industry.

More detail via Cointelegraph here… ( Image via Cointelegraph )