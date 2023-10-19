The Legends4Legends charity conference, a highly anticipated annual event in the blockchain investment space, successfully raised over EUR 100,000 for the Alternatives4Children charity this year. The conference, organized by leading global investor Theta Capital, took place in Amsterdam last week and featured an impressive lineup of crypto-native venture capital professionals, startup founders, and thought leaders from the Web3 space.

Now in its 7th edition, Legends4Legends has become a prominent event for traditional professional investors and institutional allocators seeking to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology. The conference aims to demystify blockchain technology for investment professionals through informative sessions and discussions.

The event was divided into three sections, focusing on the state of infrastructure, adoption and investment themes, and strategies. Attendees were treated to insights from a range of influential figures in the blockchain industry, including Haseeb Qureshi of Dragonfly, Vance Spencer of Framework Ventures, and Lasse Clausen and Diana Biggs of 1kx, among others.

Participants of the conference hailed it as “exceptional,” “one of the very best,” and “definitely the highest signal event I have been to this year.” Marc de Kloe, partner at Theta Capital and co-founder of Alternatives4Children, expressed pride in holding such a groundbreaking event in the blockchain space, while also successfully raising a significant sum for charity.

Ruud Smets, CIO of Theta Capital, highlighted that the combination of remarkable technological progress in the blockchain industry and negative sentiment has created extraordinary investment opportunities. He believes that the next cycle in blockchain will be massive, urging investors to position themselves accordingly.

Legends4Legends has solidified its reputation as a leading blockchain event for traditional professional investors and institutional allocators. The conference not only facilitates learning about blockchain technology but also serves as a charitable platform, raising funds for Alternatives4Children. Theta Capital, the driving force behind the event, is a global investor in blockchain VC funds, with a deployment of $600 million in the strategy since 2018.

Theta Capital, founded in 2001, has been at the forefront of institutional investment in blockchain technology. Their deep domain expertise has positioned them as one of the largest institutional investors in crypto-native venture capital. Alternatives4Children (A4C), the charitable foundation benefiting from the conference, was established in the Netherlands in 2021 with a UK registered chapter since 2020. The foundation aims to make a difference for children in need by involving professionals from the alternative financial industry.

The success of the Legends4Legends charity conference highlights the growing importance of blockchain technology in the investment landscape. As the transformative potential of blockchain becomes clearer, events like these play a crucial role in educating and engaging traditional investors in the space. With the funds raised for Alternatives4Children, the conference has not only contributed to the advancement of blockchain but also to the well-being of children in need.

