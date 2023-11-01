Europe’s premier blockchain and Web3 event, the Next Block Expo (NBX), has announced its highly anticipated return to Berlin on December 4-5th, 2023. Following the success of last year’s event, which attracted 2039 attendees from 64 countries, NBX is set to once again bring together pioneers, investors, regulators, and innovators in the European Web3 landscape.

The Next Block Expo has gained a reputation as a global hub for tech-driven networking and learning in the blockchain industry. This year’s event is expected to be just as impactful, with a historical backdrop that dates back to 2022. Notable achievements from previous expos include the participation of 322 investors, 140 startups, and a strong presence of 113 Women in Web3.

As the official web3 media ally, MarketAcross will take the lead in both pre and post-event marketing efforts. Leveraging their extensive industry experience, MarketAcross aims to connect the media with key stories from the event. Itai Elizur, COO of MarketAcross, emphasized the partnership’s commitment to elevating the blockchain narrative on a global scale and making Berlin the epicenter of blockchain discourse in December.

NBX has chosen a unique venue for this year’s event, reserving the entire CineStar Cubix at Alexanderplatz. This cinematic experience will offer attendees an immersive dive into the world of blockchain, setting NBX apart from other crypto events.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Berlin’s renowned Christmas Market over the preceding weekend. The expo enjoys strong local support from organizations such as CV Labs, Berlin Partner, Berchain, and Crypto Girls Club. Additionally, NBX’s networking mobile app will provide a premium networking experience, complete with AI-driven matchmaking, facilitating over 1800+ bespoke meetings to foster valuable connections and partnerships.

NBX’s community-centric approach is evidenced by the participation of over 50+ Web3 communities. Through their unique “community-led discussion panels,” NBX ensures that the event remains a collaborative endeavor. One prominent community, the Crypto Girls Club, will organize a dedicated networking session for women in the web3 space. This inclusive touch was introduced last year and was warmly received.

Startups attending NBX will have access to two dedicated zones: the Startup Demo Zone and the Web3 Gaming Zone, in collaboration with the Blockchain Game Alliance. The expo’s Pitch Arena will also provide startups with the opportunity to impress and secure investments, with industry experts such as Robby Yung from Animoca and Miko Matsumura from gumiCryptos in attendance.

Adding to the excitement of the event is the Trading Battle, sponsored by SimpleFX, where crypto traders can compete for a grand prize of 15,000 EUR by showcasing their trading skills. Furthermore, an awards ceremony will honor outstanding Web3 companies across six distinct categories.

NBX 2023 has secured media partnerships with industry giants including Cointelegraph, BeInCrypto, and CryptoNews, further enhancing its visibility and reach.

For those interested in joining one of the most influential Web3 events of 2023 and gaining a comprehensive year-end review of the industry’s milestones, visit https://nextblockexpo.com. Launched in 2022, NBX has quickly become Europe’s leading blockchain festival, championing innovation and facilitating meaningful connections in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

More detail via Cointelegraph here… ( Image via Cointelegraph )