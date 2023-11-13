OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has announced its collaboration with Polygon Labs to co-host a ‘Developer Mixer’ at Devconnect 2023 in Istanbul. The event is scheduled to take place on November 16 at the Ritz Carlton Istanbul, coinciding with day four of the week-long gathering of independent Ethereum events.

Devconnect 2023 Istanbul aims to bring together industry leaders, developers, and enthusiasts to learn, share, and collaborate on the future of Web3 technology. The ‘Developer Mixer’ organized by OKX provides attendees with a unique opportunity to connect, network, and engage in conversations with representatives from OKX and Polygon Labs’ product teams. The event will feature keynotes and panels focusing on the latest Web3 innovations, with a specific emphasis on account abstraction technology.

The week-long agenda of Devconnect 2023 Istanbul, which starts on November 13 and ends on November 19, includes panel discussions, keynotes, and networking sessions. This platform aims to help developers, industry experts, and blockchain enthusiasts expand their knowledge, network, and stay at the forefront of the Web3 space.

OKX is a leading global technology company driving the future of Web3. It offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to cater to the needs of beginners and experts alike. Some of the notable partnerships of OKX include English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX believes in challenging the status quo and recently launched a global brand campaign titled “The System Needs a Rewrite.” The campaign advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

It is important to note that the information provided by OKX is strictly for educational and informational purposes. It should not be considered as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to deal in any products or as financial or investment advice. Both the OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service, which can be found on their website.

The collaboration between OKX and Polygon Labs at Devconnect 2023 Istanbul promises to be a significant event in the Web3 space. With its focus on the latest developments in account abstraction technology and a platform for networking and collaboration, the event aims to shape the future of Web3 technology.

