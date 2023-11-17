Blockchain solutions firm zkLink has introduced Nexus, a Layer-3 platform built on Ethereum’s Layer-2 Rollups, during the recent Devconnect event in Istanbul. Nexus aims to address the issue of liquidity fragmentation within various zk-Rollup Layer-2 ecosystems and enhance scalability and liquidity for DeFi developers.

Nexus acts as a critical infrastructure layer, integrating seamlessly with well-known Layer-2 solutions such as zkSync, StarkNet, and Polygon zkEVM. This integration allows developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across these protocols without the need for individual rollup builds. By doing so, Nexus offers unique features that promise to significantly benefit the Ethereum ecosystem.

Vince Yang, co-founder of zkLink, emphasized Nexus’ potential as a game-changer for multiple Layer-2 protocols. The platform’s APIs enable efficient transactions between rollups while maintaining Ethereum’s high security standards. Additionally, Nexus’ cross-L3 composability for token transfers presents new possibilities for interaction within the Ethereum network.

The public launch of Nexus marks the beginning of a series of Layer-3 Summits that will coincide with major Ethereum community events. These summits are expected to further the discussion and development of Layer-3 platforms like Nexus.

Nexus positions itself as a pivotal player in bridging the gap among diverse Layer-2 ecosystems, offering cost-effective and speedy solutions powered by efficient proof systems without a trusted setup. As the demand for efficient and customizable dApp solutions continues to grow, Nexus is anticipated to play a significant role in facilitating the next wave of blockchain innovation.

More detail via Investing.com here… ( Image via Investing.com )