Finance executives at top British firms are becoming increasingly cautious about borrowing, as a recent survey conducted by Deloitte revealed that their concerns are at their highest since at least 2007. The survey, published on Monday, indicated that the gap between chief financial officers (CFOs) who considered bank borrowing attractive and those who found it unattractive stood at a net -37%, the widest margin since the survey’s inception 16 years ago.

The study also found that a similar proportion of CFOs viewed debt sales as unattractive, while equity finance appeared to be gaining popularity. “Higher interest rates have flipped a decade-old consensus which was previously in favor of debt finance,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. He further added that finance leaders were preparing for a period of high interest rates, with predictions suggesting that rates would only decrease slightly over the next year.

Although concerns about high inflation persisted, the quarterly survey demonstrated that business confidence levels remained above average and had increased compared to three months ago. The Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates 14 times consecutively between December 2021 and August this year, before pausing its increases in September. Despite the struggling British economy, top BoE officials have emphasized their intention to maintain high borrowing costs for an extended period, rather than implementing quick rate cuts.

The CFOs surveyed by Deloitte predicted, on average, that the BoE would reduce the Bank Rate to 4.75% in a year’s time, from the current 5.25%. Other forecasts included a projection of 3.1% inflation in two years, a decrease from the current nearly 7% figure but still above the BoE’s 2% target. Furthermore, wage growth was expected to slow to 4.3% by this time next year, down from the current 6.2%, as labor shortages diminished.

The survey included responses from 70 CFOs, with 13 representing FTSE 100 firms and 26 from FTSE 250 companies. It was conducted between September 19 and October 2, prior to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict that has subsequently posed a threat to the global economic outlook.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )