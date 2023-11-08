Italian stocks are currently experiencing their largest discount compared to global shares in 35 years, causing concern among investors about the country’s fiscal outlook. The discount has widened to 50%, the widest gap since 1988 and twice as wide as the average gap seen over the past two decades. While Milan’s blue-chip index has seen a rally this year due to its heavy focus on banking stocks benefiting from record-high euro area interest rates, domestically focused companies in sectors such as consumers and industrials have struggled due to an aging population, high debt levels, and decades of economic stagnation. As a result, Italian equities are now even more cheaply valued than UK shares, which are trading at a 33% discount to global peers.

Investors have expressed concern about Italy’s fiscal outlook, particularly due to recent cuts to economic growth forecasts and increases in budget deficit forecasts. These developments have raised worries about potential sovereign stress, leading to a premium being demanded by investors to hold 10-year Italian bonds over safer German bonds. A test of Italy’s credit rating and outlook is set to take place on Friday when Fitch reviews the country’s BBB credit rating. Barclays has noted that a change in the outlook cannot be ruled out due to lower growth, higher interest rate expenses, and Italy’s worsening fiscal position.

Italy’s funding needs are being further complicated by its difficulties in meeting conditions set by the European Commission in return for post-pandemic recovery funds. Additionally, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East pose a threat to energy prices and economic growth. These factors, combined with Italy’s weak economic outlook and high debt, suggest that a significant re-rating of Italian shares is unlikely in the near future.

However, investors expect some recovery given the deep discounts in certain parts of the Italian market. The FTSE Italia Star index, which tracks companies with a market cap of up to €1 billion, has fallen 10% so far in 2023, while the FTSE mid-cap index is down 5% this year. Smaller Italian stocks have been particularly affected by outflows following the end of a government-sponsored scheme to promote investment in small-sized domestic stocks. Some investors see an opportunity in the small-cap segment, as many companies are trading at low multiples. Furthermore, high visibility on earnings due to elevated interest rates and stronger balance sheets make Italian banks less vulnerable to debt concerns than before. Shares in smaller Italian lenders such as Banco BPM and Monte dei Paschi are trading at much cheaper valuations than larger banks like UniCredit.

Investment managers are also eyeing opportunities in battered industrials and consumer sectors in the FTSE Italia Star index, as valuations have already factored in the economic slowdown but may not fully reflect the value and growth potential of these companies in the coming years. Despite the challenges facing Italy’s economy, some investors believe that the current discounts present compelling investment opportunities in certain sectors and stocks.

