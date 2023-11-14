Kingfisher, the parent company of popular home improvement retailers B&Q and Castorama, has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant to enhance its customers’ do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. The move reflects a growing trend among retailers to utilize AI to provide personalized shopping experiences.

Kingfisher, a member of the FTSE 100, announced on Tuesday that its virtual assistant would be able to address customers’ DIY queries and offer step-by-step guidance for a range of home improvement tasks, in addition to suggesting suitable products. Customers will be able to ask the assistant questions like “how do I install a worktop in my kitchen” or “which saw should I choose to cut my worktop?” and receive relevant advice.

Initially, the assistant will interact with customers through text chat, but it will soon be equipped to analyze photos for visual searches and provide visual answers. The AI-powered assistant, capable of operating in various languages, will first be launched on the website and app of Kingfisher’s Castorama France unit. If successful, the company plans to implement it across its other businesses, including B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Brico Dépôt in France.

Tom Betts, Kingfisher’s group data director, expressed great enthusiasm for the potential of this technology. The group’s e-commerce sales experienced a 7.1% increase in the first half of this year, contributing to 16.8% of total sales.

Kingfisher’s introduction of the AI-powered assistant aligns with the broader retail industry’s adoption of AI to enhance customer experiences. The use of AI technology allows retailers to provide personalized recommendations and guidance, ultimately improving customer satisfaction and increasing revenue.

This move by Kingfisher is a significant step in the company’s efforts to leverage technology to support their customers’ DIY projects. By utilizing AI, Kingfisher aims to provide a convenient, accessible, and informative experience for its customers, helping them successfully complete their home improvement tasks.

As the virtual assistant is launched in Castorama France, customers will have the opportunity to benefit from its services and provide feedback. If the technology proves successful, Kingfisher will expand its implementation to its other brands, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent customer experience across all of its businesses.

The introduction of the AI-powered assistant is expected to have a positive impact on Kingfisher’s e-commerce sales, further boosting the company’s revenue. With the assistance of AI, customers will be more likely to make informed purchases and successfully complete their DIY projects, solidifying Kingfisher’s position as a leading home improvement retailer.

Overall, Kingfisher’s latest move demonstrates its commitment to embracing innovative technologies and enhancing the customer experience. By leveraging AI, the company is positioning itself as a leader within the retail industry, offering customers tailored assistance and guidance for their DIY endeavors.

