The London Stock Exchange (LSE) experienced a halt in trading for smaller stocks on Thursday due to an undisclosed incident, although blue-chip shares were unaffected. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) stated that FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and International Order Book securities were operating normally. Trading halts did, however, impact smaller shares, including popular food delivery app Deliveroo and online fashion retailer ASOS. This interruption marked the first time trading on the LSE had been halted since 2019.

LSEG did not provide any specific details regarding the incident in its statement, and it declined to offer further comments when contacted by Reuters. The FTSE 100 closed the day down by 1.2%.

Fiona Cincotta, a senior markets analyst at City Index, expressed her belief that the incident would attract the attention of investors, leading them to seek quick answers to maintain their confidence. She emphasized the importance of receiving news regarding the cause of the incident promptly to enable the market to progress. Cincotta anticipated potential volatility at the market’s opening the following day.

In 2019, the London Stock Exchange experienced a nearly two-hour outage, which affected FTSE 100 and midcap stocks. LSEG attributed this interruption to a “technical software issue.” The recent incident occurred on a busy day during the corporate earnings season. LSEG’s own shares, listed on the FTSE 100, traded regularly and closed with a 1.88% increase following the release of its results.

David Morrison, a market strategist at retail broker Trade Nation, expressed his concern over the lack of explanation for the outage. Morrison highlighted the importance of maintaining confidence in the stock exchange, stating that when outages occur, they undermine investors’ trust. He acknowledged that it would take time for LSEG to identify the cause and provide an explanation.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the UK markets regulator, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment regarding the outage.

Outages can affect any exchange, regardless of size. In January, the New York Stock Exchange experienced an outage that disrupted the opening auctions for numerous stocks. This led to trading halts, confusion regarding order fulfillment at correct prices, and trades in over 250 securities being annulled.

Amsterdam has overtaken London as Europe’s largest share trading center since Britain’s departure from the European Union. Additionally, London’s IPO market has been impacted by new competition from the EU in international listings, along with intense competition from New York for IPOs.

Ben Laidler, a global markets strategist at trading platform eToro, suggested that the trading halt on Thursday could potentially dampen appetite for UK stocks. He highlighted the unfortunate narrative that suggests UK markets are not an attractive investment option.

The UK’s financial watchdog indicated on Monday that it plans to merge the London Stock Exchange’s two categories of company listings and dilute some shareholder rights. This move is intended to enhance the City of London’s global competitiveness.

It is worth noting that Thomson Reuters, the owner of Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. Additionally, LSEG pays Reuters for news stories.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )