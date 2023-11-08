Retail giant Marks and Spencer (M&S) has announced a significant increase in pre-tax profits for the first half of its fiscal year. The company reported a profit of £326 million, compared to £208 million in the same period last year. This boost in profits was primarily driven by a substantial rise in food sales, which climbed nearly 15%.

The news of the retailer’s strong performance led to a surge in its shares, with a 9% increase during early trading hours in London. M&S also declared an interim dividend of 1p per share, its first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

M&S’s turnaround strategy has proven successful, with its shares soaring over 90% since January. This impressive performance has resulted in the company’s return to the FTSE 100 index, positioning it as the index’s second-best performer.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2023, M&S reported an adjusted operating profit of £223.4 million, up from £171.4 million the previous year. However, its share of adjusted loss in Ocado Retail spiked to £23.4 million.

CEO Stuart Machin attributed this growth to M&S’s strategic focus on providing trusted value and quality products. The company has implemented over 500 upgrades and invested £30 million in price reductions, leading to both businesses outperforming the market.

M&S has also made efforts to enhance its physical stores, opening three full-line stores and refurbishing six others as part of a store rotation initiative. Additionally, a cost reduction program that saved £100 million and modernization of its supply chain have played key roles in driving growth.

Despite these positive results, M&S expressed concerns about future market conditions. Factors such as the highest interest rates in two decades and unpredictable weather patterns could impact consumer behavior. This sentiment was echoed by industry experts, including Roula Khalaf, Editor of FT, and Clive Black at Shore Capital, who upgraded his profit forecasts focusing on profit before tax and adjusting items.

InvestingPro, a leading source for real-time financial data and tips, provides valuable insights into M&S’s financial health. According to InvestingPro, M&S’s P/E Ratio (Adjusted) as of Q3 2023 is a low 5.37, indicating that the shares are trading at a low earnings multiple. The company’s Price/Book ratio stands at 1.34, suggesting that the market values the company close to its book value.

InvestingPro Tips highlight M&S’s high earnings quality, with free cash flow exceeding net income and consistently increasing earnings per share. This reflects the company’s strong performance and growth strategy. The company’s valuation also implies a strong free cash flow yield, further emphasizing its financial strength.

However, it’s important to note that M&S’s revenue growth has been slowing down recently, and its stock price movements are quite volatile. This indicates potential risks and uncertainties in the future.

InvestingPro offers an additional 10 tips related to M&S’s financial performance and stock trends, providing a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health and market performance. For more detailed insights, readers are encouraged to explore InvestingPro’s full range of tips and real-time data.

More detail via Investing.com India here… ( Image via Investing.com India )